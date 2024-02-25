Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Biti convicted of assault

by Staff reporter
54 mins ago | Views
Harare Magistrate, Mrs Vongai Guwuriro, has convicted Tendai Biti after she found him guilty of assaulting businesswoman and investor Mrs Tatiana Aleshina at the Harare Magistrates Court sometime in 2020.

The judgement came after close to four years of trial. In her ruling, the magistrate said the witnesses corroborated with each other in material facts which strengthened the complainant's evidence.

Mrs Guwuriro said it is not in dispute that the words were uttered on the day in question.

She said the incident happened a long time ago and the witnesses might not remember the exact words as they were said by Biti.

"The accused cannot talk of perpetrators of assault who are not before the court:" she ruled.

The Magistrate went on to say that a law that is in existence must be complied with.

"The accused's strategy of raising constitutional issues on piecemeal has not paid him:" she said.

Biti during trial denied ever assaulting the complainant.


Source - The Herald
More on: #Biti, #Court, #Assault

Comments


Must Read

Herd boy commits suicide amid stock theft allegations

27 mins ago | 17 Views

SA man arrested while driving stolen Ford Ranger to Zimbabwe

44 mins ago | 63 Views

CCC heading for split in Chamisa's absence

53 mins ago | 179 Views

2 more die from Karoi fuel explosion

54 mins ago | 88 Views

Bank employees fingered in Chinese national's externalization scam

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

Tshabangu dismisses Chamisa faction suspension

2 hrs ago | 474 Views

Man (64) ambushed and robbed

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

Boy (3) drowns while father relieves himself in bushes

3 hrs ago | 294 Views

Zimbabwe linked teen earns first medal with Liverpool

4 hrs ago | 564 Views

Kuda Mahachi joins Manica Diamonds

4 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zimbabwe wants lithium miners to plan new capacity

7 hrs ago | 323 Views

Gold Mafia exposes Mnangagwa's US$240m election war chest

7 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Zipra celebrates Mutsvangwa sacking

7 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Chamisa's CCC faction suspends Tshabangu

7 hrs ago | 1960 Views

Starlink has not applied for operating licence in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zimbabwean doctor honoured in the UK

7 hrs ago | 749 Views

Zanu-PF MP ordered to vacate farm

7 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Mnangagwa to embark on thank you rallies across the country

7 hrs ago | 315 Views

Pastor in court for theft

7 hrs ago | 453 Views

King Mambo wants BCC to name street after him

7 hrs ago | 366 Views

CCC MP raps Zanu-PF over partisan food distribution

7 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bulawayo Council revamps CBD roads

7 hrs ago | 161 Views

Yadah to unveil Khama Billiat

7 hrs ago | 186 Views

25-year-old stabs wife to death

7 hrs ago | 450 Views

Zanu-PF warns land barons

7 hrs ago | 215 Views

Man burns in-law's vehicle

7 hrs ago | 343 Views

Mugabe family holds private centennial celebration for late president

18 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Dr. Isaiah Sovi aims to raise US$1.5 million to drill 200 boreholes for cholera mitigation efforts

21 hrs ago | 369 Views

Fierce battle over Chamisa face ensues

25 Feb 2024 at 10:45hrs | 2258 Views

Mnangagwa ally in US$300,000 coal heist scandal

25 Feb 2024 at 10:43hrs | 1491 Views

Why Mnangagwa could be seeking a third term

25 Feb 2024 at 10:42hrs | 1526 Views

Dembare vice-chairman Chawonza fired

25 Feb 2024 at 10:41hrs | 487 Views

Zimbabwe govt's proposed new currency reforms doomed

25 Feb 2024 at 09:27hrs | 1918 Views

Zimbabwe foundries engage banks to raise US$15m for retooling

25 Feb 2024 at 09:26hrs | 254 Views

Zimbabwe millers warn of rice price hikes

25 Feb 2024 at 09:26hrs | 256 Views

Nyarota's latest book takes aim at opposition

25 Feb 2024 at 09:25hrs | 399 Views

Mnangagwa can rescue legacy by simply following the constitution

25 Feb 2024 at 09:25hrs | 173 Views

Scott Sakupwanya controls half of Zimbabwe's gold sales?

25 Feb 2024 at 09:24hrs | 785 Views

Kuvimba hits jackpot with Sandawana lithium find

25 Feb 2024 at 09:24hrs | 436 Views

Shortage of refuse trucks chokes BCC

25 Feb 2024 at 08:52hrs | 219 Views

Why close Sekunjalo Bank account when Steinhoff is still having one?

25 Feb 2024 at 08:12hrs | 183 Views

Toyota Prado, hijacked in Pretoria, intercepted in Limpopo while being escorted to Zimbabwe

25 Feb 2024 at 08:09hrs | 622 Views

Zimbabwe mired in election mode months after disputed poll

25 Feb 2024 at 07:26hrs | 374 Views

US$10,000 bill haunts ZBC executives

25 Feb 2024 at 07:25hrs | 527 Views

Man loses chieftainship war

25 Feb 2024 at 07:24hrs | 443 Views

Polygamist's wives attack mistress

25 Feb 2024 at 07:24hrs | 530 Views

Man fills pantry with beer

25 Feb 2024 at 07:23hrs | 425 Views

Women arrested for killing sex pest

25 Feb 2024 at 07:22hrs | 752 Views

One night stand haunts Harare man

25 Feb 2024 at 07:22hrs | 1324 Views