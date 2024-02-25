News / National
CCC heading for split in Chamisa's absence
51 mins ago
Zimbabwe's main opposition, Citizens Coalition for Change, seems to be heading for a split.
It comes as its former leader Nelson Chamisa's sudden departure.
He resigned last month, citing infiltration by state agents.
Now, two factions have emerged to battle for dominance.
Former party vice-president, Welshman Ncube, has been appointed acting president and will rotate the position with Tendai Biti.
But a faction led by party spokesperson, Promise Mkwananzi, has denounced the Ncube group who affirms his position.
* eNCA correspondent Pindai Dube reports from Harare.
Source - eNCA