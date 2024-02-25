CCC heading for split in Chamisa's absence

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's main opposition, Citizens Coalition for Change, seems to be heading for a split.It comes as its former leader Nelson Chamisa's sudden departure.He resigned last month, citing infiltration by state agents.Now, two factions have emerged to battle for dominance.Former party vice-president, Welshman Ncube, has been appointed acting president and will rotate the position with Tendai Biti.But a faction led by party spokesperson, Promise Mkwananzi, has denounced the Ncube group who affirms his position.* eNCA correspondent Pindai Dube reports from Harare.