SA man arrested while driving stolen Ford Ranger to Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
A 33-year-old man is on Monday expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court in Limpopo, facing a charge of possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.

Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, Limpopo police spokesperson said the South African man was driving a stolen Ford Ranger bakkie, worth over R1 million, to Zimbabwe.

"Limpopo police continue to clamp down on illegal smuggling activities across the province, targeting hotspots known for illicit trade and smuggling activities," said Ledwaba.

"During an anti-smuggling operation, which took place in the early hours of Friday, members of the provincial tracking team in collaboration with private security companies arrested a 33-year-old South African male suspect and seized a bakkie valued at over R1 million."



A 33-year-old man was intercepted and arrested in Polokwane while he was allegedly driving a Ford Ranger double cab vehicle, stolen in Gauteng, towards Zimbabwe. Picture: SAPS

Ledwaba said the black Ford Ranger bakkie was intercepted by law enforcement agents in Polokwane while it was enroute to be smuggled into Zimbabwe through the busy Beitbridge Border Post.

The 33-year-old man was arrested following a high-speed car chase.



A 33-year-old man was intercepted and arrested in Polokwane while he was allegedly driving a Ford Ranger double cab vehicle, stolen in Gauteng, towards Zimbabwe. Picture: SAPS

"The recovered motor vehicle was reported stolen on Wednesday, February 21, in Alberton, Gauteng province," said Ledwaba.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the successes achieved by members of the operational team, and the great partnership with the private security entities.



Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe

On Friday, IOL reported that police in Limpopo, through ongoing operations to crackdown on smuggling activities, had arrested two men and recovered a stolen Toyota Prado vehicle worth over R1 million.



Police in Limpopo have arrested two men and recovered a white Toyota Prado which was hijacked earlier this week in Brooklyn, east of Pretoria. Picture: SAPS

Two foreign nationals were arrested on Thursday morning by members of the provincial tracking team, working jointly with private security companies.

At the time, Ledwaba said the Toyota Prado sport utility vehicle was intercepted while on its way to be smuggled into neighbouring Zimbabwe, through the Beitbridge Border Post.

"The vehicle was being escorted by another vehicle, using the N1 bypass next to Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane when police spotted them. They tried to stop the vehicles but the drivers sped off," said Ledwaba.



Police in Limpopo have arrested two men and recovered a white Toyota Prado which was hijacked earlier this week in Brooklyn, east of Pretoria. Picture: SAPS

"The two suspects were subsequently nabbed along the R71 bypass following a car chase. The suspects also tried to run on foot but they were caught. The two suspects did not possess valid driver's licences."

Source - IOL

