Edd Branson moves to promote investment and trade in Tanzania
Revered by communities in Tanzania, Ambassador Dr. Edd Branson has been commended for his relentless efforts in advancing investment and trade initiatives in the country. The Africa Tourism Promotion Centre has commended Branson for his visionary initiatives that are yielding tangible results in Tanzania. Erasto Gideon President of the Africa Tourism Promotion Centre said "Edd Branson has promoted Tanzania as a tourist a investment destination in Europe and the USA and our members have received business through the Edd Branson initiatives." Gideon added "Driven by his commitment to economic growth, Edd Branson, through his leadership at FENCORP GLOBAL, is setting a new standard for investment promotion in the region."
Ambassador Edd Branson has set an ambitious target to enhance Tanzania's tourism receipts by 25% by the year 2024, a feat that is expected to be achieved through the impactful #ChooseTanzania campaign.
The partnership between FENCORP GLOBAL and Made in Tanzania, under the stewardship of Benita Tshimi, is a testament to Branson's dedication to empowering local talents and industries. This collaboration is propelling local production and positioning Tanzanian goods on a global stage, fostering sustainable economic growth and boosting export capabilities.
With FENCORP GLOBAL's proactive approach towards driving trade and investment in Tanzania, Edd Branson has emerged as a pivotal figure in spearheading economic transformation and prosperity in the region. Through strategic initiatives and strong partnerships, FENCORP GLOBAL is reshaping the investment landscape, paving the way for sustained growth and competitiveness.
As FENCORP GLOBAL continues to champion investment opportunities and support local projects, Edd Branson's commitment to sustainable development is not only commendable but also instrumental in uplifting communities and fostering a conducive environment for progress and prosperity in Tanzania.
Source - Byo24News