Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Shock as Charamba sings rare praises for Jonathan Moyo

by Nkululeko Nkomo
1 hr ago | Views
In an unexpected turn of events, Zimbabwe's Presidential Spokesperson, George Charamba, took to Twitter to express his admiration for the former Minister of Information and Publicity in Zimbabwe, Professor Jonathan Moyo. The tweet not only sheds light on the collaborative efforts between Moyo and Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba during their tenure but also carries a unique significance given the tumultuous history between Moyo and the Zimbabwean administration.

Charamba's tweet recalled the collaborative initiatives between President Nangolo Mbumba and Professor Jonathan Moyo, particularly their joint efforts in launching the weekly bi-national Southern Times. .

The tweet took a stroll down memory lane, acknowledging the days when  Mbumba headed the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology. It emphasized the smooth transition of responsibilities to subsequent ministers, including Hon Ndaitwa, SWAPO's Presidential Candidate in the upcoming elections, and Hon Kaapano.

What makes Charamba's statement particularly intriguing is that Professor Jonathan Moyo fled Zimbabwe during the military-assisted transition in 2017, marking a contentious period in the country's political history. Despite the political divergence and Moyo's self-imposed exile, Charamba's tweet underscores the recognition of the former minister's past contributions to the nation.

The unexpected praise for Moyo could signify a potential shift in the political discourse within Zimbabwe, emphasizing the acknowledgment of past achievements despite ideological differences. Charamba's recognition of the brilliance of the ministerial team, which included Moyo, suggests a willingness to appreciate and reconcile with the past, fostering a more inclusive and united political environment.

As Zimbabwe prepares for future political developments, Charamba's surprising praise for Professor Jonathan Moyo may introduce a unique dynamic to the political landscape. It prompts a reevaluation of historical narratives and raises the possibility of political reconciliation and collaboration in the future.


Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Teenager caught raping a minor in the bush

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Exploring the new mines and taxation law

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Benson Matinyarare a threat to national security

4 hrs ago | 643 Views

Edd Branson moves to promote investment and trade in Tanzania

5 hrs ago | 172 Views

Herd boy commits suicide amid stock theft allegations

5 hrs ago | 649 Views

SA man arrested while driving stolen Ford Ranger to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 912 Views

CCC heading for split in Chamisa's absence

6 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Biti convicted of assault

6 hrs ago | 1005 Views

2 more die from Karoi fuel explosion

6 hrs ago | 483 Views

Bank employees fingered in Chinese national's externalization scam

7 hrs ago | 696 Views

Tshabangu dismisses Chamisa faction suspension

7 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Man (64) ambushed and robbed

7 hrs ago | 551 Views

Boy (3) drowns while father relieves himself in bushes

7 hrs ago | 515 Views

Zimbabwe linked teen earns first medal with Liverpool

8 hrs ago | 821 Views

Kuda Mahachi joins Manica Diamonds

8 hrs ago | 353 Views

Zimbabwe wants lithium miners to plan new capacity

12 hrs ago | 387 Views

Gold Mafia exposes Mnangagwa's US$240m election war chest

12 hrs ago | 2224 Views

Zipra celebrates Mutsvangwa sacking

12 hrs ago | 1249 Views

Chamisa's CCC faction suspends Tshabangu

12 hrs ago | 2309 Views

Starlink has not applied for operating licence in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 436 Views

Zimbabwean doctor honoured in the UK

12 hrs ago | 866 Views

Zanu-PF MP ordered to vacate farm

12 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Mnangagwa to embark on thank you rallies across the country

12 hrs ago | 380 Views

Pastor in court for theft

12 hrs ago | 547 Views

King Mambo wants BCC to name street after him

12 hrs ago | 460 Views

CCC MP raps Zanu-PF over partisan food distribution

12 hrs ago | 122 Views

Bulawayo Council revamps CBD roads

12 hrs ago | 211 Views

Yadah to unveil Khama Billiat

12 hrs ago | 214 Views

25-year-old stabs wife to death

12 hrs ago | 555 Views

Zanu-PF warns land barons

12 hrs ago | 260 Views

Man burns in-law's vehicle

12 hrs ago | 429 Views

Mugabe family holds private centennial celebration for late president

22 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Dr. Isaiah Sovi aims to raise US$1.5 million to drill 200 boreholes for cholera mitigation efforts

25 Feb 2024 at 15:20hrs | 376 Views

Fierce battle over Chamisa face ensues

25 Feb 2024 at 10:45hrs | 2380 Views

Mnangagwa ally in US$300,000 coal heist scandal

25 Feb 2024 at 10:43hrs | 1605 Views

Why Mnangagwa could be seeking a third term

25 Feb 2024 at 10:42hrs | 1607 Views

Dembare vice-chairman Chawonza fired

25 Feb 2024 at 10:41hrs | 509 Views

Zimbabwe govt's proposed new currency reforms doomed

25 Feb 2024 at 09:27hrs | 1994 Views

Zimbabwe foundries engage banks to raise US$15m for retooling

25 Feb 2024 at 09:26hrs | 263 Views

Zimbabwe millers warn of rice price hikes

25 Feb 2024 at 09:26hrs | 265 Views

Nyarota's latest book takes aim at opposition

25 Feb 2024 at 09:25hrs | 426 Views

Mnangagwa can rescue legacy by simply following the constitution

25 Feb 2024 at 09:25hrs | 194 Views

Scott Sakupwanya controls half of Zimbabwe's gold sales?

25 Feb 2024 at 09:24hrs | 818 Views

Kuvimba hits jackpot with Sandawana lithium find

25 Feb 2024 at 09:24hrs | 474 Views

Shortage of refuse trucks chokes BCC

25 Feb 2024 at 08:52hrs | 229 Views

Why close Sekunjalo Bank account when Steinhoff is still having one?

25 Feb 2024 at 08:12hrs | 197 Views

Toyota Prado, hijacked in Pretoria, intercepted in Limpopo while being escorted to Zimbabwe

25 Feb 2024 at 08:09hrs | 652 Views

Zimbabwe mired in election mode months after disputed poll

25 Feb 2024 at 07:26hrs | 383 Views

US$10,000 bill haunts ZBC executives

25 Feb 2024 at 07:25hrs | 549 Views