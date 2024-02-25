Latest News Editor's Choice


Teenager caught raping a minor in the bush

by Simbarashe Sithole
A sex-starved 18-year-old Mudzi man is in trouble after he was caught allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in the bush.

Vincent Mukande was dragged to Mutoko magistrates courts yesterday facing a rape charge.

He was not asked to plead to the charge by Mutoko magistrate Chiedza Gatsi.

The state led by Nathan Majuru alleged on February 2 Mukande dragged the girl into the bushes where he allegedly raped her.

The minor cried for help while being raped and a passer-by came to her rescue.

Mukande was caught pants down and was taken to the police station by an angry mob.



Source - Byo24News

