Teenager caught raping a minor in the bush

by Simbarashe Sithole

A sex-starved 18-year-old Mudzi man is in trouble after he was caught allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in the bush.Vincent Mukande was dragged to Mutoko magistrates courts yesterday facing a rape charge.He was not asked to plead to the charge by Mutoko magistrate Chiedza Gatsi.The state led by Nathan Majuru alleged on February 2 Mukande dragged the girl into the bushes where he allegedly raped her.The minor cried for help while being raped and a passer-by came to her rescue.Mukande was caught pants down and was taken to the police station by an angry mob.