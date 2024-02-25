News / National
Teenager caught raping a minor in the bush
57 mins ago | Views
A sex-starved 18-year-old Mudzi man is in trouble after he was caught allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in the bush.
Vincent Mukande was dragged to Mutoko magistrates courts yesterday facing a rape charge.
He was not asked to plead to the charge by Mutoko magistrate Chiedza Gatsi.
The state led by Nathan Majuru alleged on February 2 Mukande dragged the girl into the bushes where he allegedly raped her.
The minor cried for help while being raped and a passer-by came to her rescue.
Mukande was caught pants down and was taken to the police station by an angry mob.
Source - Byo24News