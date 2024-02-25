Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Suspects drop US$5 000 at robbery scene

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Police have launched a manhunt on a case of a robbery that happened at a financial service company in Harare.

"Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred on February 25, 2024, at a financial services company along Rohester Road, Belgravia, Harare," said Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

Asst Commissioner Nyathi said the operations manager's office was broken into by the six suspects, who took an unknown quantity of cash and dropped two laptops, a grinder and US$5 000 cash.

"Six unknown suspects attacked a gardener before breaking into the operations manager's office where they blasted a safe and stole an undisclosed amount of cash, two small cash boxes, three laptops and a bag.

"The suspects dropped US$ 5 000, two laptops and a grinder at the scene. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station," he said.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

'We want regime change!' clamoured Mt Pleasant 'fat cows'. They did not get it, punishment for decades of navel-gazing

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Once, rather vote for monkeys just to be rid of Zanu PF; now monkeys rather than imploding CCC

17 mins ago | 9 Views

Spin and Win: The Ultimate Online Roulette Strategy Guide

35 mins ago | 7 Views

Heat's double champ claims Adebayo tops Davis in defense

54 mins ago | 9 Views

Man threatens to kill Zimbabwe President

3 hrs ago | 508 Views

Teenager caught raping a minor in the bush

6 hrs ago | 796 Views

Shock as Charamba sings rare praises for Jonathan Moyo

7 hrs ago | 1693 Views

Exploring the new mines and taxation law

8 hrs ago | 194 Views

Benson Matinyarare a threat to national security

9 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Edd Branson moves to promote investment and trade in Tanzania

10 hrs ago | 291 Views

Herd boy commits suicide amid stock theft allegations

10 hrs ago | 928 Views

SA man arrested while driving stolen Ford Ranger to Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 1977 Views

CCC heading for split in Chamisa's absence

11 hrs ago | 1285 Views

Biti convicted of assault

11 hrs ago | 1228 Views

2 more die from Karoi fuel explosion

11 hrs ago | 593 Views

Bank employees fingered in Chinese national's externalization scam

12 hrs ago | 848 Views

Tshabangu dismisses Chamisa faction suspension

12 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Man (64) ambushed and robbed

13 hrs ago | 621 Views

Boy (3) drowns while father relieves himself in bushes

13 hrs ago | 591 Views

Zimbabwe linked teen earns first medal with Liverpool

14 hrs ago | 927 Views

Kuda Mahachi joins Manica Diamonds

14 hrs ago | 393 Views

Zimbabwe wants lithium miners to plan new capacity

17 hrs ago | 401 Views

Gold Mafia exposes Mnangagwa's US$240m election war chest

17 hrs ago | 2395 Views

Zipra celebrates Mutsvangwa sacking

17 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Chamisa's CCC faction suspends Tshabangu

17 hrs ago | 2557 Views

Starlink has not applied for operating licence in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 477 Views

Zimbabwean doctor honoured in the UK

17 hrs ago | 919 Views

Zanu-PF MP ordered to vacate farm

17 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Mnangagwa to embark on thank you rallies across the country

17 hrs ago | 406 Views

Pastor in court for theft

17 hrs ago | 578 Views

King Mambo wants BCC to name street after him

17 hrs ago | 725 Views

CCC MP raps Zanu-PF over partisan food distribution

17 hrs ago | 127 Views

Bulawayo Council revamps CBD roads

17 hrs ago | 237 Views

Yadah to unveil Khama Billiat

17 hrs ago | 229 Views

25-year-old stabs wife to death

17 hrs ago | 610 Views

Zanu-PF warns land barons

17 hrs ago | 272 Views

Man burns in-law's vehicle

17 hrs ago | 458 Views

Mugabe family holds private centennial celebration for late president

25 Feb 2024 at 18:22hrs | 1318 Views

Dr. Isaiah Sovi aims to raise US$1.5 million to drill 200 boreholes for cholera mitigation efforts

25 Feb 2024 at 15:20hrs | 382 Views

Fierce battle over Chamisa face ensues

25 Feb 2024 at 10:45hrs | 2446 Views

Mnangagwa ally in US$300,000 coal heist scandal

25 Feb 2024 at 10:43hrs | 1651 Views

Why Mnangagwa could be seeking a third term

25 Feb 2024 at 10:42hrs | 1655 Views

Dembare vice-chairman Chawonza fired

25 Feb 2024 at 10:41hrs | 513 Views

Zimbabwe govt's proposed new currency reforms doomed

25 Feb 2024 at 09:27hrs | 2032 Views

Zimbabwe foundries engage banks to raise US$15m for retooling

25 Feb 2024 at 09:26hrs | 268 Views

Zimbabwe millers warn of rice price hikes

25 Feb 2024 at 09:26hrs | 269 Views

Nyarota's latest book takes aim at opposition

25 Feb 2024 at 09:25hrs | 430 Views

Mnangagwa can rescue legacy by simply following the constitution

25 Feb 2024 at 09:25hrs | 200 Views

Scott Sakupwanya controls half of Zimbabwe's gold sales?

25 Feb 2024 at 09:24hrs | 827 Views