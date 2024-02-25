Suspects drop US$5 000 at robbery scene

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have launched a manhunt on a case of a robbery that happened at a financial service company in Harare."Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred on February 25, 2024, at a financial services company along Rohester Road, Belgravia, Harare," said Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.Asst Commissioner Nyathi said the operations manager's office was broken into by the six suspects, who took an unknown quantity of cash and dropped two laptops, a grinder and US$5 000 cash."Six unknown suspects attacked a gardener before breaking into the operations manager's office where they blasted a safe and stole an undisclosed amount of cash, two small cash boxes, three laptops and a bag."The suspects dropped US$ 5 000, two laptops and a grinder at the scene. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station," he said.