Man threatens to kill Zimbabwe President

News / National

by Staff reporter

1/2 The ZRP is appealing for information which may assist to identify and locate a man who is seen on social media brandishing two pistols while threatening to kill the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and some Government officials. — Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) February 26, 2024

Man threatens Zimbabwe President pic.twitter.com/tyoDldYMEg — Bulawayo24 News (@Bulawayo24News) February 26, 2024

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has initiated a search for an individual who made death threats against President Emmerson Mnangagwa in a widely circulated video clip.The individual, dressed in a black suit and a purple shirt, was seen in the video expressing grievances about the economic challenges faced by Zimbabweans while displaying two handguns."The ZRP is appealing for information which may assist to identify and locate a man who is seen on social media brandishing two pistols while threatening to kill the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and some Government officials. The man is wearing a black suit and a purple shirt. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station," posted The ZRP on X: