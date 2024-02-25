Businessman offered land to build public toilets in Mzilikazi

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Bulawayo City Council has officially handed over a piece of land to Terrence Hill, a businessman and owner of Sizalabo Butchery (Madamara) to construct a public toilets at Madamara area, in Mzilikazi as a way of giving back to the community.The former public toilets were vandalized including the ones in Emachipsini and Nguboyenja bus stop.The City Council then engaged some Non governmental organisations to fix the toilets but to no avail as the contractor abandoned the site before finishing.The Council struggled to mobilize resources hence a donor Hill, a businessman in the area requested to assist."It has come to my attention that most of the people who come to enjoy themselves at this place end up urinating everywhere which causes an unpleasant smell around the place, that can cause many diseases to certain individuals.I then approached the Bulawayo City Council to give me an opportunity to rehabilitate the vandalized toilets and free people from cholera outbreak," said Hill.Bulawayo deputy mayor Edwin Ndlovu who is also ward 8 Councillor expressed his gratitude towards Hill for willing to assist in rehabilitating the toilets."I would like to thank Hill for realising that the toilets were misused by people and further consulted the Council to grant him the permission to rebuild the toilets on behalf of the City Council," said Ndlovu.Ndlovu further extended his gratitude to Bulawayo as a whole for the partnership that has been formed, and to the Ward Development Committee.The residents in the area also shared the same sentiments with the Councillor and applauded Hill for the good works." Most of the people would urinate behind the trees, grounds and outside the toilet walls which caused an unpleasant smell and mess when passing by Madamara. Hill has done a great job on the toilet project and as the Mzilikazi Residence Committee we thank the Council for granting him the opportunity to keep our township clean and free from diseases like cholera", said Nokuthula Ncube, Vice Secretary Mzilikazi residents Association.Hill said a Jojo tank is set to be installed as a backup since there are water challenges in Bulawayo.