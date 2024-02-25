Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Businessman offered land to build public toilets in Mzilikazi

by Stephen Jakes
1 min ago | Views
Bulawayo City Council has officially handed over  a piece of land to Terrence Hill, a businessman and owner of Sizalabo Butchery (Madamara) to construct a public  toilets at Madamara area, in Mzilikazi as a way of giving back to the community.

The former public  toilets were vandalized including the ones in Emachipsini and Nguboyenja bus stop.

The City Council then engaged some Non governmental organisations to fix the toilets but to no avail as the contractor abandoned the site before finishing.

The Council struggled to mobilize resources hence a donor  Hill, a businessman in the area requested to assist.

"It has come to my attention that most of the people who come to enjoy themselves at this place end up urinating everywhere which causes an unpleasant smell around the place, that can cause many diseases to certain individuals.I then approached the Bulawayo City Council to give me an opportunity to rehabilitate the vandalized toilets and free people from cholera outbreak," said Hill.

Bulawayo deputy mayor Edwin Ndlovu who is also ward 8 Councillor expressed his gratitude towards Hill for willing to assist in rehabilitating the toilets.

"I would like to thank Hill for realising that the toilets were misused by people and further consulted the Council to grant him the permission to rebuild the toilets on behalf of the City Council," said Ndlovu.

Ndlovu further extended his gratitude to Bulawayo as a whole for the partnership that has been formed, and to the Ward Development Committee.

The residents in the area also shared the same sentiments with the Councillor and applauded Hill for the good works.

" Most of the people would urinate behind the trees, grounds and outside the toilet walls which caused an unpleasant smell and mess when passing by Madamara. Hill has done a great job on the toilet project and as the Mzilikazi Residence Committee we thank the Council for granting him the opportunity to keep our township clean and free from diseases like cholera", said Nokuthula Ncube, Vice Secretary Mzilikazi residents Association.

Hill said a Jojo tank is set to be installed as a backup since there are water challenges in Bulawayo.


Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Once, rather vote for monkeys just to be rid of Zanu PF; now monkeys rather than imploding CCC

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Spin and Win: The Ultimate Online Roulette Strategy Guide

21 mins ago | 3 Views

Heat's double champ claims Adebayo tops Davis in defense

40 mins ago | 5 Views

Man threatens to kill Zimbabwe President

2 hrs ago | 486 Views

Suspects drop US$5 000 at robbery scene

3 hrs ago | 311 Views

Teenager caught raping a minor in the bush

6 hrs ago | 790 Views

Shock as Charamba sings rare praises for Jonathan Moyo

7 hrs ago | 1676 Views

Exploring the new mines and taxation law

8 hrs ago | 194 Views

Benson Matinyarare a threat to national security

9 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Edd Branson moves to promote investment and trade in Tanzania

10 hrs ago | 290 Views

Herd boy commits suicide amid stock theft allegations

10 hrs ago | 925 Views

SA man arrested while driving stolen Ford Ranger to Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 1963 Views

CCC heading for split in Chamisa's absence

11 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Biti convicted of assault

11 hrs ago | 1224 Views

2 more die from Karoi fuel explosion

11 hrs ago | 593 Views

Bank employees fingered in Chinese national's externalization scam

12 hrs ago | 845 Views

Tshabangu dismisses Chamisa faction suspension

12 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Man (64) ambushed and robbed

12 hrs ago | 620 Views

Boy (3) drowns while father relieves himself in bushes

12 hrs ago | 590 Views

Zimbabwe linked teen earns first medal with Liverpool

13 hrs ago | 925 Views

Kuda Mahachi joins Manica Diamonds

14 hrs ago | 391 Views

Zimbabwe wants lithium miners to plan new capacity

17 hrs ago | 401 Views

Gold Mafia exposes Mnangagwa's US$240m election war chest

17 hrs ago | 2392 Views

Zipra celebrates Mutsvangwa sacking

17 hrs ago | 1355 Views

Chamisa's CCC faction suspends Tshabangu

17 hrs ago | 2551 Views

Starlink has not applied for operating licence in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 475 Views

Zimbabwean doctor honoured in the UK

17 hrs ago | 917 Views

Zanu-PF MP ordered to vacate farm

17 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Mnangagwa to embark on thank you rallies across the country

17 hrs ago | 404 Views

Pastor in court for theft

17 hrs ago | 578 Views

King Mambo wants BCC to name street after him

17 hrs ago | 724 Views

CCC MP raps Zanu-PF over partisan food distribution

17 hrs ago | 126 Views

Bulawayo Council revamps CBD roads

17 hrs ago | 237 Views

Yadah to unveil Khama Billiat

17 hrs ago | 229 Views

25-year-old stabs wife to death

17 hrs ago | 608 Views

Zanu-PF warns land barons

17 hrs ago | 272 Views

Man burns in-law's vehicle

17 hrs ago | 458 Views

Mugabe family holds private centennial celebration for late president

25 Feb 2024 at 18:22hrs | 1317 Views

Dr. Isaiah Sovi aims to raise US$1.5 million to drill 200 boreholes for cholera mitigation efforts

25 Feb 2024 at 15:20hrs | 382 Views

Fierce battle over Chamisa face ensues

25 Feb 2024 at 10:45hrs | 2444 Views

Mnangagwa ally in US$300,000 coal heist scandal

25 Feb 2024 at 10:43hrs | 1648 Views

Why Mnangagwa could be seeking a third term

25 Feb 2024 at 10:42hrs | 1655 Views

Dembare vice-chairman Chawonza fired

25 Feb 2024 at 10:41hrs | 513 Views

Zimbabwe govt's proposed new currency reforms doomed

25 Feb 2024 at 09:27hrs | 2031 Views

Zimbabwe foundries engage banks to raise US$15m for retooling

25 Feb 2024 at 09:26hrs | 268 Views

Zimbabwe millers warn of rice price hikes

25 Feb 2024 at 09:26hrs | 269 Views

Nyarota's latest book takes aim at opposition

25 Feb 2024 at 09:25hrs | 430 Views

Mnangagwa can rescue legacy by simply following the constitution

25 Feb 2024 at 09:25hrs | 200 Views

Scott Sakupwanya controls half of Zimbabwe's gold sales?

25 Feb 2024 at 09:24hrs | 827 Views

Kuvimba hits jackpot with Sandawana lithium find

25 Feb 2024 at 09:24hrs | 493 Views