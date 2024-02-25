Latest News Editor's Choice


Tshabangu warns CCC rivals

by Staff reporter
INTERIM CCC secretary general Mr Sengezo Tshabangu has threatened to wield the axe on anyone who will abuse the party's name or logo without authorisation from the collective party leadership.

This comes after another CCC faction announced, through its interim deputy chairperson Mr Albert Mhlanga, that Mr Tshabangu had been suspended by the party.

However, Mr Tshabangu hit back at Mr Mhlanga, saying he does not belong to his faction.

"I don't belong to their faction and I have never worked with them.  I have never associated with them, I belong to the collective leadership that registered the party and its logo as trademarks with the Deeds Office," he said.

Mr Tshabangu threatened to sue anyone who would use the party name and logo without authorisation from the leadership.

"In no time we shall sue anyone who will use the party name and logo without authorisation from the leadership. Remember we registered both and as soon as the Deeds Office advertises and publishes those articles, it will mark the end of the road for many," said Mr Tshabangu.

He said the CCC leadership will not be distracted from its objective of restoring its structures to their 2019 form.

"As things stand, I am still in touch and nothing has happened, we are preparing for the congress, we are preparing to reactivate the structures of 2019, we are doing everything in our right to make sure that the party is revitalised, reshaped and to make sure that the party is put back to its founding principles and values.

"Nothing has changed, nothing is going to distract us from the clear map, our agenda, our objectives, and mission are clear. Our signpost is very clear, there are indications, our road map is very clear, so we are not going to be distracted by these sideshows, we are a big political movement," said Mr Tshabangu.

Drama continues to dog the opposition party which has now split into several factions, which all claim to be in charge.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Tshabangu, #CCC, #Rivals

