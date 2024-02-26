Stolen mobile phone exposes murder suspects

News / National

by Staff reporter

A STOLEN mobile phone came in handy in exposing suspects who allegedly killed a 73-year-old man before stealing his belongings including the gadget.In a statement, Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said on December 29 last year at 8am, the now late John Sithole (73) of Nkulumane 5, left home going to his fields in Donnington, Bulawayo.He did not return home as usual which forced his worried children to follow him to the fields.The children found Sithole in a pool of blood.Ncube said Sithole had a deep cut at the back of his head and his cellphone was missing."A police report was made. After thorough investigations with the assistance of the public, it was then discovered that his mobile phone was sold to Felix Nyakadumba of Mpopoma," he said."He was questioned, and it was revealed that the cellphone was bought from one of the accused persons, Simbarashe Maphosa, leading to his arrest. Maphosa admitted to committing the offence with his accomplices Bhekisisa Moyo and Mdudusi Dlamini who were also arrested, and another male adult only known as Kanga who is still at large."