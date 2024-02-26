Zimbabwe's search for missing Australian tourist intensifies

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWEAN authorities have intensified the search of an Australian tourist who went missing in Victoria Falls on Friday.Victoria Falls National Park, home to one of the world's seven wonders, the Mosi-oa-Tunya Falls, is visited by thousands of tourists yearly.Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo, said they had deployed a vibrant team to track the tourist who went missing in the vast rainforest."We have a full-fledged team that includes the police looking for the tourist. We have deployed sniffer dogs, drones and trackers on the ground," Farawo said.He said the tourist was 67 years old, but did not share further details.Last year, a German tourist went missing in Matusadona National Park only to be located three days later.The German tourist, Andreas Hoberg, was last seen buying beer at a park shop in Matusadona National Park before going for a game drive where his vehicle developed a mechanical fault in the forest.Victoria Falls National Park is Zimbabwe's protected area of the shared natural wonder of Victoria Falls with Zambia's protected area being Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park.Together, these two national parks protect the world's largest waterfall.