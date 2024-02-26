Mliswa Chanetsa arrested for possession of dangerous drugs

News / National

by Staff reporter

On 22 February 2024 at around 1200 hours, detectives from CID Drugs Harare received information that the accused persons had drugs at number 35 Colchester, Avonlea Harare.Pursuant to the supplied information and on the same date at around 1300 hours, detectives proceeded to the supplied address where they located the accused persons who were in the house upon arrival.The Detectives introduced themselves as Police Officers and highlighted their mission to the accused persons.Searches were conducted in the house and seized was one sachet of methylenedioxymethamphetamine in the dining room under the sofa.Accused persons were subsequently arrested. A preliminary field test on the seized suspected methylenedioxymethamphetamine was carried out in the presence of the accused persons and It tested positive.The methylenedioxymethamphetamine weighs approximately 1.30 grammes with a street value of ZWL $195 000-00.Evidence (state facts linking the accused to the commission of crime/offence, e.g., the accused was found in possession of stolen radio, etc,) • The accused persons were found in possession of drug of Methylenedioxyinettiamplietaminc. There are 2 witnesses to testify.