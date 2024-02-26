Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Biti apologises for assaulting foreign investor

by Staff reporter
54 mins ago | Views
Former Finance Minister Tendai Biti, who was convicted on Monday for verbally assaulting Russian investor Tatiana Aleshina, has issued an apology.

In his plea for leniency, Biti informed Harare magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti that he did not intend to harm Aleshina and expressed genuine remorse for the incident.

His conviction stems from an incident at the Harare Magistrates Court in 2020 when he referred to Aleshina as a "stupid idiot."

Biti emphasized that the situation was exaggerated and assured that such behavior would not recur.

His lawyer, Alec Muchadehama, stated, "The accused sincerely regrets the incident," explaining that Biti refrained from apologizing earlier to avoid interfering with ongoing legal proceedings.

Muchadehama argued that Biti's remarks were provoked by Aleshina's derogatory comments and asserted that Biti poses no threat to her.

Furthermore, Biti highlighted his familial responsibilities, including supporting his children's education abroad, caring for his elderly mother, and assisting vulnerable individuals in his former constituency, Harare East.

He also mentioned his legal practice and piggery business, which employ over 40 people and sustain his family.

Biti underscored his mother's health conditions, emphasizing her need for constant medical attention.

However, Tafara Chirambira, representing the State, urged the court to consider Biti's professional standing as a lawyer and his previous convictions.

Chirambira emphasized the need for equitable treatment of the victim, emphasizing her age and gender.

He argued that a financial penalty would not suffice as Biti is financially stable and suggested community service as a more appropriate punishment.

Sentencing is scheduled for 3 p.m.


Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Biti, #Assault, #Court

Comments


Must Read

CIO agent in AK47 abduction, torture of CCC MP Ngadziore seen in public

13 mins ago | 6 Views

fastjet positions Victoria Falls as regional tourism hub

21 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe's health workers to embark on a devastating strike

48 mins ago | 82 Views

Mliswa Chanetsa arrested for possession of dangerous drugs

4 hrs ago | 963 Views

American economist wants Professor Mthuli Ncube to resign

8 hrs ago | 1550 Views

Stadia crisis forces Zimbabwe PSL to delay 2024 season kick-off

8 hrs ago | 406 Views

Cholera-causing bacteria found in Harare boreholes

8 hrs ago | 560 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF ropes in security agents as factional wars escalate

8 hrs ago | 2733 Views

'900,000 Zimbabweans lack access to safe water'

8 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mwonzora neglects 9-year-old son

8 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Zimbabwe moves to address investor concerns

8 hrs ago | 271 Views

Mnangagwa third term bid, what does the law say?

8 hrs ago | 462 Views

Zimbabwe's search for missing Australian tourist intensifies

8 hrs ago | 493 Views

Stolen mobile phone exposes murder suspects

8 hrs ago | 661 Views

Money-lending company loses US$700,000 to robbers

8 hrs ago | 883 Views

Zimbabwe poised for major medical breakthrough

8 hrs ago | 545 Views

Zimbabwe MPs urged to hold govt accountable

8 hrs ago | 110 Views

Biti to be sentenced today

8 hrs ago | 389 Views

Mnangagwa's govt hikes Z$ vehicle licence fees

10 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Bulawayo water crisis worsens

10 hrs ago | 240 Views

John Nkomo's son loses 42 cattle

10 hrs ago | 851 Views

Zimbabwe govt targets recruiting 5 000 teachers this year

10 hrs ago | 148 Views

Tshabangu warns CCC rivals

10 hrs ago | 773 Views

Pan-Africanism is dead!

15 hrs ago | 199 Views

Ban all Elections in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 606 Views

'We want regime change!' clamoured Mt Pleasant 'fat cows'. They did not get it, punishment for decades of navel-gazing

15 hrs ago | 367 Views

Once, rather vote for monkeys just to be rid of Zanu PF; now monkeys rather than imploding CCC

15 hrs ago | 300 Views

Spin and Win: The Ultimate Online Roulette Strategy Guide

15 hrs ago | 27 Views

Heat's double champ claims Adebayo tops Davis in defense

16 hrs ago | 41 Views

Man threatens to kill Zimbabwe President

17 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Suspects drop US$5 000 at robbery scene

18 hrs ago | 629 Views

Teenager caught raping a minor in the bush

21 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Shock as Charamba sings rare praises for Jonathan Moyo

22 hrs ago | 2479 Views

Exploring the new mines and taxation law

23 hrs ago | 321 Views

Benson Matinyarare a threat to national security

26 Feb 2024 at 12:43hrs | 1485 Views

Edd Branson moves to promote investment and trade in Tanzania

26 Feb 2024 at 12:16hrs | 412 Views

Herd boy commits suicide amid stock theft allegations

26 Feb 2024 at 11:41hrs | 1128 Views

SA man arrested while driving stolen Ford Ranger to Zimbabwe

26 Feb 2024 at 11:25hrs | 2263 Views

CCC heading for split in Chamisa's absence

26 Feb 2024 at 11:15hrs | 1567 Views

Biti convicted of assault

26 Feb 2024 at 11:15hrs | 1396 Views

2 more die from Karoi fuel explosion

26 Feb 2024 at 11:14hrs | 726 Views

Bank employees fingered in Chinese national's externalization scam

26 Feb 2024 at 10:11hrs | 1064 Views

Tshabangu dismisses Chamisa faction suspension

26 Feb 2024 at 10:03hrs | 1494 Views

Man (64) ambushed and robbed

26 Feb 2024 at 09:31hrs | 750 Views

Boy (3) drowns while father relieves himself in bushes

26 Feb 2024 at 09:25hrs | 677 Views

Zimbabwe linked teen earns first medal with Liverpool

26 Feb 2024 at 08:23hrs | 1211 Views

Kuda Mahachi joins Manica Diamonds

26 Feb 2024 at 08:22hrs | 455 Views

Zimbabwe wants lithium miners to plan new capacity

26 Feb 2024 at 04:55hrs | 413 Views

Gold Mafia exposes Mnangagwa's US$240m election war chest

26 Feb 2024 at 04:55hrs | 2586 Views