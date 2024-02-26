Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe's health workers to embark on a devastating strike

Zimbabwe's health workers, through their Health Apex Council, say they will embark on a devastating strike from 29 February to 2 March if the Health Service Commission continues ignoring their grievances over worthless salaries.

In a letter to the commission, the council warns that "health workers as an essential service are incapacitated by the volatile economic environment".

If the grievances of health professionals are not addressed today or tomorrow, Zimbabwe faces a massive strike, with grave consequences for citizens.





