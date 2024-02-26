Latest News Editor's Choice


fastjet positions Victoria Falls as regional tourism hub

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
Value carrier fastjet Zimbabwe says it will introduce daily flights between Victoria Falls and Mbombela (Nelspruit) Kruger and Mpumalanga International Airport this year as it positions the resort town as a regional tourism hub.

Speaking during an educational media tour last week in Victoria Falls, fastjet spokesperson Nunurai Ndawana said the airline has been making changes to improve its service.

"In our committed support of Zimbabwean and regional tourism, fastjet will increase the number of flights from Victoria Falls to Nelspruit Kruger Mpumalanga in South Africa to a daily service from early July to the end of September 2024," he said.

"These two destinations are among Africa's most sought-after tourist attractions and as fastjet we are delighted to provide a reliable and efficient flight service allowing tourists to explore more of Africa's attractions."

The carrier expanded its presence in Zimbabwe to include Kariba and Hwange, expediting a long-cherished goal of connecting the entire nation with a network.

Ndawana added that they have redefined the airline's store in Victoria Falls to reflect an African heritage.

"Upon arrival at the Victoria Falls International Airport, the first thing you see is our new redefined shop, the shop here (Victoria Falls) and in Harare have the same design concept you can feel," he said.

"We have rebranded to put our African essence as a proud Zimbabwean airline, so that is our look and feel."

In 2023, the airline introduced flights into Hwange and Kariba after it recognised potential at the two strategic locations, which are found in upscale resorts.

However, Ndawana said the Hwange and Kariba flights will resume during the peak season.

He added that the airline will continue its efforts to boost tourism in Zimbabwe.

To weather the storms of a more demanding and competitive market, airlines, fastjet Zimbabwe included, are investing heavily in modernising their cabins and adding top classes to their current business classes.

The carrier is a multi-award-winning African airline that began flight operations in 2012.

The value carrier connects three major cities in Zimbabwe by flying between Harare and Victoria Falls, as well as between Harare and Bulawayo. In addition, the airline offers international flights from Harare, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls to Johannesburg in South Africa and from Victoria Falls to Mbombela (Kruger) Nelspruit Mpumalanga in South Africa.

Since commencing operations, fastjet has flown over four million passengers and has established itself as a reliable African airline brand, with a range of value-added products and services.

As part of the airline's commitment to offer choice, flexibility and value, passengers in fastjet benefit from generous free baggage allowances, flexible change options, multiple payment channels, airport lounge access on selected routes, and ancillary services such as car hire.

Its current fleet is made up of five Embraer ERJ145 planes.

