CIO agent in AK47 abduction, torture of CCC MP Ngadziore seen in public

by Staff reporter
54 mins ago
Caught on camera ... The elusive CIO operative Nicholas Kajese seen at Pomona in Harare on February 26, 2024, and (inset) in November last year when he led a team that abducted and tortured CCC MP Takudzwa Ngadziore
A gun-toting Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) agent caught on video abducting a Citizens Coalition for Change MP has been publicly sighted for the first time since the November 1, 2023, incident.

Nicholas 'Big Daddy' Kajese was seen at Pomona landfill and dumpsite on Monday when sports minister Kirsty Coventry visited to inspect sports facilities being constructed by Geo-Pomona, the company awarded a tender to develop a power station using waste.

Dressed casually in a striped T-Shirt, a pair of jeans and trainers, Kajese was seen following proceedings and at one time stood in earshot as journalists interviewed Geo Pomona Waste Management CEO Dilesh Nguwaya.

CCC MP Tafadzwa Ngadziore was on his way to parliament on November 1 last year when he was ambushed and abducted by CIO agents armed with AK47s. But before they could snatch him, he turned his Facebook Live on and recorded the men as they approached from behind.

ZimLive sources were able to identify two of the men as Kajese and Abraham Pasi.

Ngadziore was driven to Mazowe where he was stripped and badly tortured before being injected with an unknown substance. He was dumped in the bush and found by artisanal miners who called for help.

Ngadziore filed a police report at the time but the investigation went nowhere once it was established that the MP had been abducted by the CIO.

The Zanu PF government has dragged its feet in establishing an Independent Complains Commission to investigate rights abuses carried out by law enforcement agents and security forces, allowing impunity to fester.

ZimLive understands Kajese attended the Pomona event as the CIO officer in charge of Mabvuku, where the dumpsite is located.

Source - zmlive
More on: #CIO, #AK47, #Kajese

