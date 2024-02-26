Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tendai Biti given a wholly suspended prison sentence and fined US$300

by Staff reporter
43 mins ago | Views
A Harare magistrate has handed ex-finance minister Tendai Biti a wholly suspended prison sentence of 6 months and also ordered him to pay a US$300 fine for calling Tatiana Aleshina "stupid" in 2020.

Charge was assault.

Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti said Biti simply failed to manage his emotions and will likely commit a similar offence.
Tendai Biti's lawyer Alec Muchadehama says they will appeal the former Harare East MP's conviction for assault after calling a Russian woman "stupid" in 2020.

'Extremely disappointed but not surprised,' said Muchadehama.

Tatiana an employee of property tycoon Ken Sharpe said the conviction is a "Zimbabwean woman victory."
This is a developing story: We'll give updates on the situation as we learn more.


Source - online
More on: #Biti, #Court, #Fine

Comments


Must Read

CIO agent in AK47 abduction, torture of CCC MP Ngadziore seen in public

3 hrs ago | 951 Views

fastjet positions Victoria Falls as regional tourism hub

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe's health workers to embark on a devastating strike

3 hrs ago | 397 Views

Biti apologises for assaulting foreign investor

4 hrs ago | 942 Views

Mliswa Chanetsa arrested for possession of dangerous drugs

7 hrs ago | 1246 Views

American economist wants Professor Mthuli Ncube to resign

11 hrs ago | 1847 Views

Stadia crisis forces Zimbabwe PSL to delay 2024 season kick-off

11 hrs ago | 476 Views

Cholera-causing bacteria found in Harare boreholes

11 hrs ago | 627 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF ropes in security agents as factional wars escalate

11 hrs ago | 3157 Views

'900,000 Zimbabweans lack access to safe water'

11 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mwonzora neglects 9-year-old son

11 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Zimbabwe moves to address investor concerns

11 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mnangagwa third term bid, what does the law say?

11 hrs ago | 550 Views

Zimbabwe's search for missing Australian tourist intensifies

11 hrs ago | 577 Views

Stolen mobile phone exposes murder suspects

11 hrs ago | 777 Views

Money-lending company loses US$700,000 to robbers

11 hrs ago | 982 Views

Zimbabwe poised for major medical breakthrough

11 hrs ago | 597 Views

Zimbabwe MPs urged to hold govt accountable

11 hrs ago | 117 Views

Biti to be sentenced today

11 hrs ago | 439 Views

Mnangagwa's govt hikes Z$ vehicle licence fees

12 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Bulawayo water crisis worsens

12 hrs ago | 268 Views

John Nkomo's son loses 42 cattle

12 hrs ago | 953 Views

Zimbabwe govt targets recruiting 5 000 teachers this year

12 hrs ago | 160 Views

Tshabangu warns CCC rivals

12 hrs ago | 843 Views

Pan-Africanism is dead!

17 hrs ago | 210 Views

Ban all Elections in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 680 Views

'We want regime change!' clamoured Mt Pleasant 'fat cows'. They did not get it, punishment for decades of navel-gazing

17 hrs ago | 393 Views

Once, rather vote for monkeys just to be rid of Zanu PF; now monkeys rather than imploding CCC

18 hrs ago | 333 Views

Spin and Win: The Ultimate Online Roulette Strategy Guide

18 hrs ago | 28 Views

Heat's double champ claims Adebayo tops Davis in defense

18 hrs ago | 41 Views

Man threatens to kill Zimbabwe President

20 hrs ago | 1898 Views

Suspects drop US$5 000 at robbery scene

20 hrs ago | 656 Views

Teenager caught raping a minor in the bush

24 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Shock as Charamba sings rare praises for Jonathan Moyo

26 Feb 2024 at 15:07hrs | 2630 Views

Exploring the new mines and taxation law

26 Feb 2024 at 14:18hrs | 341 Views

Benson Matinyarare a threat to national security

26 Feb 2024 at 12:43hrs | 1513 Views

Edd Branson moves to promote investment and trade in Tanzania

26 Feb 2024 at 12:16hrs | 419 Views

Herd boy commits suicide amid stock theft allegations

26 Feb 2024 at 11:41hrs | 1143 Views

SA man arrested while driving stolen Ford Ranger to Zimbabwe

26 Feb 2024 at 11:25hrs | 2278 Views

CCC heading for split in Chamisa's absence

26 Feb 2024 at 11:15hrs | 1600 Views

Biti convicted of assault

26 Feb 2024 at 11:15hrs | 1399 Views

2 more die from Karoi fuel explosion

26 Feb 2024 at 11:14hrs | 737 Views

Bank employees fingered in Chinese national's externalization scam

26 Feb 2024 at 10:11hrs | 1072 Views

Tshabangu dismisses Chamisa faction suspension

26 Feb 2024 at 10:03hrs | 1509 Views

Man (64) ambushed and robbed

26 Feb 2024 at 09:31hrs | 767 Views

Boy (3) drowns while father relieves himself in bushes

26 Feb 2024 at 09:25hrs | 685 Views

Zimbabwe linked teen earns first medal with Liverpool

26 Feb 2024 at 08:23hrs | 1258 Views

Kuda Mahachi joins Manica Diamonds

26 Feb 2024 at 08:22hrs | 457 Views

Zimbabwe wants lithium miners to plan new capacity

26 Feb 2024 at 04:55hrs | 414 Views