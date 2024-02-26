Tendai Biti given a wholly suspended prison sentence and fined US$300

News / National

A Harare magistrate has handed ex-finance minister Tendai Biti a wholly suspended prison sentence of 6 months and also ordered him to pay a US$300 fine for calling Tatiana Aleshina "stupid" in 2020.Charge was assault.Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti said Biti simply failed to manage his emotions and will likely commit a similar offence.Tendai Biti's lawyer Alec Muchadehama says they will appeal the former Harare East MP's conviction for assault after calling a Russian woman "stupid" in 2020.'Extremely disappointed but not surprised,' said Muchadehama.Tatiana an employee of property tycoon Ken Sharpe said the conviction is a "Zimbabwean woman victory."