Dzibalemvula to launch debut album of traditional Ndebele music

DZIBALEMVULA, a music group that sings in isiNdebele is ready to launch its first album at Insizwa Beer Garden in Bulawayo's Old Magwegwe suburb on 20 April.The group, which consists of Evias Bhebhe and Awakhiwe Nkosi, who are based in South Africa, said they are passionate about singing traditional Ndebele music and encouraging people to reconnect with their culture.They started their musical journey in 2023 and released some singles that were well received by many fans."We are happy to be coming back home to launch our album, we chose Marisha because we have performed there before and our audience received our music well and they were happy because our songs remind them of our culture," Awakhiwe said.The album, titled "Langinetha izulu", features a song that was sung by elderly women during rain making ceremonies, describing the difficulties they faced on their way to the Njelele shrine.The group said they have plans to release more albums in the future.