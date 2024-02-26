Mudzi man jailed for fondling minor

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Mudzi man is regretting his failure to resist women after he was sent to prison for fondling a 12-year-old's breasts and buttocks.Lancelot Unofamba (43) was sentenced to 10 months in jail by Mutoko magistrate Chiedza Gatsi.The magistrate suspended four months of the sentence on condition of good behaviour.Prosecutor Nathan Majuru told the court that on October 16 last year the complainant was sent by her mother to collect a pick from her aunty and she met Unofamba along the way.Unofamba stopped the girl and accused her mother of owing him money.He dragged the minor close to him and fondled her breasts and buttocks several times.The minor managed to free herself and went on to tell her mother.A police report was filed leading to the arrest of Unofamba.