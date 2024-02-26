Latest News Editor's Choice


Man rapes stepdaughter (3)

by Simbarashe Sithole
A 40-year-old Rushinga man has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping his three-year-old stepdaughter.

Regional magistrate Amos Mbobo said the convict was heartless and cruel and he sentenced him to 20 years in jail.

"He sexually abused his three-year-old stepdaughter, in which he stood in a protective relationship. Accused inflicted substantial pain, suffering, distress and heartbreak to the child's mother," he ruled.

Prosecutor told the court that on November 4, last year when the minor's mother (21) went to fetch water 2km away from their homestead at around 6am.

She left the toddler in the care of her stepfather. The mother returned at around 10 am and discovered that the child's trousers had blood stains.

Blood was trickling down the minor's legs from her private part.

She inquired from the stepfather who said the minor was injured by a log she was playing with.

She asked the child and she said the accused had injured her with "his stick."

The following day the mother took the baby to Mukosa Clinic where she was referred to Chimhanda Hospital where it was confirmed that the child was sexually abused.


