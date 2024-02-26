Drivers under investigation after fatal pedestrian accidents

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Chiweshe drivers Cleopatra Kandemura and Begulia Magwe are currently cooperating with police investigations following two separate road accidents resulting in the tragic deaths of two pedestrians.The victims, a 9-year-old girl and a 49-year-old man were fatally struck in separate incidents in the Glendale area over the weekend.According to Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe, the drivers involved in the accidents have been apprehended and are facing charges of Culpable Homicide.Authorities suspect that speeding was a factor in both incidents, leading to the drivers' inability to brake and control their vehicles.The first accident claimed the life of 9-year-old Moreblessing Magodhi, who was hit while crossing Glendale Centenary Road at the 32km peg. Kandemura, from Chiweshe, allegedly failed to stop when she noticed the child crossing from the southern roadside. Magodhi suffered fatal head injuries and died at the scene.In the second incident, 49-year-old Oliver Kachasu was struck along the Harare-Mukumbura Road at the 64km peg near Glendale. Inspector Mundembe stated that Magwe, aged 33 and from Aerodrome, lost control of his vehicle while en route to Harare on Friday, veering off the road and hitting Kachasu.Kachasu was rushed to Concession Hospital with multiple fractures but succumbed to his injuries later that day.Inspector Mundembe emphasized the importance of both motorists and pedestrians respecting each other and adhering to road rules and regulations."We urge drivers to exercise utmost caution on the roads. Many of our roadways are currently bordered by tall grass, and unforeseen obstacles can emerge. Drivers must be vigilant and ready to react accordingly. We appreciate the efforts of the roads department in clearing vegetation along the roadsides," Mundembe remarked.