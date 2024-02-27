Woman up for stock theft

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A woman appeared in court facing charges of theft of livestock and property.

Hezel Ndebele (21) was not asked to plead to charges when she appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Maxwell Ncube.The magistrate further remanded her.The court was informed that on the period extending from December 6 of last year to February 21 of this year at Village 3 Battlefields at Nobuhle Ndhlovu's Homestead, Ndebele and Mduduzi Dube who is at large stole 33 live chickens, 5 turkeys, 15 guinea fowls, 5 turkeys, 2 dishes, 3 plates, 3 cups, 1 cooking stick, 2 curtains, 2 blankets, 1 generator 5 50kg bags of maize.On February 20 of this year, Ndhlovu (complainant) intercepted Ndebele (accused) at corner Jason Moyo Street and fourth avenue and found Ndebele in possession of 2 dishes, 3 plates, 1 cooking stick, 2 curtains and 2 blankets and was recovered.The total value stolen is US$728 and property valued was US$116 that was recovered.