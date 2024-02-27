Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Biti fined US$300 for verbal assault

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
AFTER a four-year trial, Harare Magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro yesterday ordered Tendai Biti to pay a US$300 fine (or six months in jail) after she found him guilty of a verbal and threatening assault on businesswoman and investor Mrs Tatiana Aleshina outside the Harare Magistrates Court in 2020.

A further six month jail term was wholly suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

The magistrate said Biti was not a first offender and was once convicted for contravening the Electoral Act.

While acknowledging that the assault was not premeditated, the magistrate noted that Biti was a legal practitioner and ought to have managed his emotions.

He was also a Member of Parliament at that time, so the public expected more from his behaviour.

"The accused abused the court and wasted its time by making his applications for referral to the Constitutional Court on a piece meal basis.

"A custodial sentence would be too harsh. Community service should be reserved for more serious offences, it would be too harsh. But the impact of the assault to the complainant could not be ignored," said Mrs Guwuriro.

While more was expected from Biti considering his stature in society, the mitigation factors of the defence outweighed the aggravation of the State, she ruled.

In mitigation, Biti's lawyer Mr Alec Muchadehama said his client was 56-years-old and married with five children of which three of the children are at university.

He pays fees for the children and takes care of his mother who is widowed.

Mr Muchadehama said Biti was genuinely sorry for what happened on the day in question. In aggravation, the State led by Advocate Tafara Chirambira said a fine is too trivial for this case and therefore it will not be sufficient.

Advocate Chirambira said the accused is a person of means and a fine will not suit the gravity of the offence.

He added that the court should not be influenced by politics or newspapers.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Selection of gukurahundi journalists opaque and dodgy

59 mins ago | 86 Views

Mthuli Ncube issues chilling warning over sugar tax-linked price hikes

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Mnangagwa, police disown 'marauding' executive

1 hr ago | 231 Views

War vets up in arms with govt over unpaid fees

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors face Nakamba blow

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe teachers meet minister over poor salaries

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Tout dies while being intimate with teenager

1 hr ago | 284 Views

Zimbabwe debt set to balloon

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Mliswa's daughter up for drug possession

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe treasury exposes abuse of sugar tax for profiteering

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Insuza accident kills four, leaves 13 injured

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe govt scraps Cala, introduces school based projects

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Major roads in Harare closed for rehabilitation

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe millers to import 1,1 million tonnes of maize

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Water levels in Zimbabwe dams decline

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Woman up for stock theft

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa's upper middle-income economy is not achievable!

10 hrs ago | 317 Views

Drivers under investigation after fatal pedestrian accidents

10 hrs ago | 356 Views

Tragedy Strikes in Chikangwe: Illegal fuel storage claims 3 lives in devastating fire

10 hrs ago | 491 Views

Man rapes stepdaughter (3)

10 hrs ago | 340 Views

Charamba bashes wife for refusing him second wife

10 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Mudzi man jailed for fondling minor

10 hrs ago | 278 Views

Juvenile cyclist robbed at Knifepoint in Inyathi

11 hrs ago | 215 Views

PHOTOS: ZANU PF activists steal Econet fuel

11 hrs ago | 400 Views

EXPOSED: UK-Europe sets up propaganda fund against China and Zimbabwe over lithium

11 hrs ago | 477 Views

Shepolopolo: Zambia's Copper Queens Conquer African Football

11 hrs ago | 111 Views

Dzibalemvula to launch debut album of traditional Ndebele music

13 hrs ago | 114 Views

Bosso, Dembare to clash in Independence Trophy

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Police arrest 6 suspects after money transfer agency robbed

13 hrs ago | 719 Views

Popular football matches for all-time

16 hrs ago | 174 Views

Tendai Biti given a wholly suspended prison sentence and fined US$300

17 hrs ago | 752 Views

CIO agent in AK47 abduction, torture of CCC MP Ngadziore seen in public

19 hrs ago | 2742 Views

fastjet positions Victoria Falls as regional tourism hub

19 hrs ago | 315 Views

Zimbabwe's health workers to embark on a devastating strike

20 hrs ago | 908 Views

Biti apologises for assaulting foreign investor

20 hrs ago | 1667 Views

Mliswa Chanetsa arrested for possession of dangerous drugs

23 hrs ago | 1718 Views

American economist wants Professor Mthuli Ncube to resign

27 Feb 2024 at 04:48hrs | 2135 Views

Stadia crisis forces Zimbabwe PSL to delay 2024 season kick-off

27 Feb 2024 at 04:44hrs | 514 Views

Cholera-causing bacteria found in Harare boreholes

27 Feb 2024 at 04:43hrs | 685 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF ropes in security agents as factional wars escalate

27 Feb 2024 at 04:42hrs | 3815 Views

'900,000 Zimbabweans lack access to safe water'

27 Feb 2024 at 04:42hrs | 131 Views

Mwonzora neglects 9-year-old son

27 Feb 2024 at 04:42hrs | 2104 Views

Zimbabwe moves to address investor concerns

27 Feb 2024 at 04:41hrs | 323 Views

Mnangagwa third term bid, what does the law say?

27 Feb 2024 at 04:41hrs | 632 Views

Zimbabwe's search for missing Australian tourist intensifies

27 Feb 2024 at 04:40hrs | 658 Views

Stolen mobile phone exposes murder suspects

27 Feb 2024 at 04:40hrs | 1038 Views

Money-lending company loses US$700,000 to robbers

27 Feb 2024 at 04:39hrs | 1130 Views

Zimbabwe poised for major medical breakthrough

27 Feb 2024 at 04:38hrs | 697 Views

Zimbabwe MPs urged to hold govt accountable

27 Feb 2024 at 04:38hrs | 131 Views