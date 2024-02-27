Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Major roads in Harare closed for rehabilitation

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MAJOR roads in Harare have been closed for massive rehabilitation ahead of the 44th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government Summit scheduled to be held in Harare in August.

At least 40 greater roads in and around the city have been lined up for the rehabilitation exercise which is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development.

Yesterday, there was congestion on the capital city's major roads like Julius Nyerere, Samora Machel Avenue, Abdel Gamal Nasser and Leopold Takawira Street as construction companies were hard at work.

The roads infrastructure where the ministry shall apply asphaltic concrete overlay includes Samora Machel (Jaggers to Kuwadzana Roundabout), Dieppe roundabout, Glenara/Samora junction, Glenara/ED Mnangagwa Road, Chiremba (through Braeside), Robert Mugabe/Abdel Gamal Nasser, Josiah Tongogara, Harare Drive roundabout Jaggers, Lomagundi Road (selected sections), Simon Muzenda Street/Robert Mugabe junction to Tongogara Road, and Simon Muzenda Street/Robert Mugabe junction to Tongogara Road.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed the developments and said they anticipate the procurement process for the Greater Harare Roads to be concluded and works to commence before March 31, 2024.

"The Republic of Zimbabwe shall be hosting the 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit in August this year," reads the statement.

"As part of the preparatory works, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development is tasked with constructing and rehabilitating road infrastructure to facilitate efficient and smooth flow of the delegates and the citizenry during the summit. The ministry has initiated a procurement process for the above Greater Harare roads to engage the contractors that are compliant under Category A to participate in the tender through competitive bidding to ensure that there is value for money.

"The SADC Summit roads construction works include the urban section of the Harare–Chirundu Road project from Julius Nyerere Way to Westgate traffic circle (Second Street and Lomagundi Road), which is being rehabilitated, widened, and dualised and includes street lighting and landscaping.

"The ministry has directed the contractor apportioned that section on the Harare–Chirundu Road project, Fossil Contracting, to immediately prioritise the works for completion on or before July 31, 2024."

The ministry said the Harare–Chirundu Road was approved by Cabinet last year in May and the groundbreaking ceremony was done on February 2, 2024.

Furthermore, the ministry has also directed Exodus and Company which is implementing the Harare–Kanyemba Road Project to prioritise the urban section from the Lomagundi intersection with Second Street to the new Parliament Boulevard main access.

This section is to be dualised and rehabilitated and include street lighting and landscaping for completion on or before July 31, 2024.

"Lastly, pursuant to the Cabinet approval obtained in April 2023 for Bitumen World to construct the North–South Corridor Link and the new Parliament Main Accesses, the ministry has directed Bitumen World to prioritise the New Parliament Main Accesses including street lighting and landscaping which also must be completed on or before July 31, 2024.

"The ongoing works show the commitment by the ministry to deliver meaningful progress towards infrastructural development and ensuring satisfactory road infrastructure in support of the August SADC Summit. The ministry is also embarking on rehabilitating, reconstructing and constructing the country's roads to promote trafficability and produce a modern way of roads as good road infrastructure is one of the key pillars that support economic development, and an efficient transportation system is crucial for trade, investment, and connectivity," reads the statement.

The ministry has declared zero tolerance for potholes and said it will proceed with the development infrastructure trajectory that has seen various teams in the provinces embarking on massive pothole patching works.

The development also comes after the construction of about 26km of access roads in the Mount Hampden area has started through Government contracts to link to the New Parliament Building, Bindura Road and other surrounding areas and ease anticipated congestion in the northwest of Harare.

Bitumen World, which is conducting the works, is now on site, constructing about 13km of the Old Mazowe Road from Westgate roundabout and is expected to complete all the roads by July 31 this year.

After constructing the 13km, the Government will later this year reconstruct the other part of the road up to Mazowe, linking it with Bindura Road.

The other road currently under construction is the 7km boulevard that stretches from Bindura Road straight to the New Parliament Building.

It will have eight lanes (four on the right side and four on the left side) and all this will be done by mid-year.

Others are the 4,7km crescent around Parliament and a 2km road that will also lead to the New Parliament Building.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan Province Charles Tavengwa and other Government officials recently conducted a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the roads in Mt Hampden.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Selection of gukurahundi journalists opaque and dodgy

46 mins ago | 64 Views

Mthuli Ncube issues chilling warning over sugar tax-linked price hikes

59 mins ago | 112 Views

Mnangagwa, police disown 'marauding' executive

1 hr ago | 183 Views

War vets up in arms with govt over unpaid fees

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors face Nakamba blow

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe teachers meet minister over poor salaries

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Tout dies while being intimate with teenager

1 hr ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwe debt set to balloon

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Mliswa's daughter up for drug possession

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe treasury exposes abuse of sugar tax for profiteering

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Insuza accident kills four, leaves 13 injured

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe govt scraps Cala, introduces school based projects

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Biti fined US$300 for verbal assault

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe millers to import 1,1 million tonnes of maize

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Water levels in Zimbabwe dams decline

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Woman up for stock theft

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Mnangagwa's upper middle-income economy is not achievable!

10 hrs ago | 316 Views

Drivers under investigation after fatal pedestrian accidents

10 hrs ago | 349 Views

Tragedy Strikes in Chikangwe: Illegal fuel storage claims 3 lives in devastating fire

10 hrs ago | 476 Views

Man rapes stepdaughter (3)

10 hrs ago | 336 Views

Charamba bashes wife for refusing him second wife

10 hrs ago | 1255 Views

Mudzi man jailed for fondling minor

10 hrs ago | 277 Views

Juvenile cyclist robbed at Knifepoint in Inyathi

10 hrs ago | 212 Views

PHOTOS: ZANU PF activists steal Econet fuel

10 hrs ago | 395 Views

EXPOSED: UK-Europe sets up propaganda fund against China and Zimbabwe over lithium

11 hrs ago | 470 Views

Shepolopolo: Zambia's Copper Queens Conquer African Football

11 hrs ago | 108 Views

Dzibalemvula to launch debut album of traditional Ndebele music

12 hrs ago | 114 Views

Bosso, Dembare to clash in Independence Trophy

12 hrs ago | 65 Views

Police arrest 6 suspects after money transfer agency robbed

12 hrs ago | 709 Views

Popular football matches for all-time

16 hrs ago | 174 Views

Tendai Biti given a wholly suspended prison sentence and fined US$300

17 hrs ago | 750 Views

CIO agent in AK47 abduction, torture of CCC MP Ngadziore seen in public

19 hrs ago | 2725 Views

fastjet positions Victoria Falls as regional tourism hub

19 hrs ago | 314 Views

Zimbabwe's health workers to embark on a devastating strike

19 hrs ago | 905 Views

Biti apologises for assaulting foreign investor

20 hrs ago | 1665 Views

Mliswa Chanetsa arrested for possession of dangerous drugs

23 hrs ago | 1716 Views

American economist wants Professor Mthuli Ncube to resign

27 Feb 2024 at 04:48hrs | 2133 Views

Stadia crisis forces Zimbabwe PSL to delay 2024 season kick-off

27 Feb 2024 at 04:44hrs | 513 Views

Cholera-causing bacteria found in Harare boreholes

27 Feb 2024 at 04:43hrs | 684 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF ropes in security agents as factional wars escalate

27 Feb 2024 at 04:42hrs | 3806 Views

'900,000 Zimbabweans lack access to safe water'

27 Feb 2024 at 04:42hrs | 131 Views

Mwonzora neglects 9-year-old son

27 Feb 2024 at 04:42hrs | 2104 Views

Zimbabwe moves to address investor concerns

27 Feb 2024 at 04:41hrs | 323 Views

Mnangagwa third term bid, what does the law say?

27 Feb 2024 at 04:41hrs | 631 Views

Zimbabwe's search for missing Australian tourist intensifies

27 Feb 2024 at 04:40hrs | 657 Views

Stolen mobile phone exposes murder suspects

27 Feb 2024 at 04:40hrs | 1036 Views

Money-lending company loses US$700,000 to robbers

27 Feb 2024 at 04:39hrs | 1129 Views

Zimbabwe poised for major medical breakthrough

27 Feb 2024 at 04:38hrs | 696 Views

Zimbabwe MPs urged to hold govt accountable

27 Feb 2024 at 04:38hrs | 131 Views