Mliswa's daughter up for drug possession

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Norton legislator Temba Mliswa's daughter, Diwa Mliswa Chanetsa, has been arrested for drug possession.She was charged together with her alleged accomplice Tawanda Chigudu following their arrest on February 22 in Avonlea, Harare.The duo was allegedly found in possession of 1.30 grams of methylenedioxymethamphetamine with a street value of $195 000.Mliswa confirmed the development on his social media handles and commended the police's tough stance on drug dealers."For her, I hope this may be the Damascus moment from which she emerges changed, ready to be transformed. I will continue supporting her as my daughter & pray that she sees the light away from this path," he said."Being an advocate against drug abuse and a parent again could be a frustrating time. However, I reiterate my position that drugs are bad and we have to fight them. If it requires arresting culprits, then so be it as it may be one way to save them from themselves."The penalties for those who sell, even politicians, should even be stiffer as they endanger other people. Peddling drugs should be equated with attempted murder as the path of drug use is one highway to death. I have seen children in a mess because of drug use," Mliswa added .