Tout dies while being intimate with teenager

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 37-year-old tout in Birchenough died while being intimate with a teenager in exchange for US$3 bus fare.Police have ruled out foul play in the death of Kudakwashe Ocram Magaya Mushayi.According to a police memorandum titled Case Of Interest: DEATH OF Male Tout in Circumstances Relating To Sexual Acts recorded at Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Nyanyadzi, Mushayi of Nyahunda village under Chief Ziki in Bikita died on February 25 this year."On February 25, 2024 at around 1500 hours, the informant passed through a thoroughfare going to Save River to his garden and discovered the now deceased lying on the ground," the memo read."The informant later came back by the same footpath at around 1800 hours and realised that the body was still on the ground with no signs of life."A report was made at Birchenough Bridge Police Station on the same day at around 1830 hours."Criminal Investigations Department officers from Chipinge attended the scene on February 26 and established that nothing had been taken from the deceased and his body was intact.Preliminary investigations in the matter revealed the deceased met the 17-year-old girl intending to board a pirate taxi, but she did not have money. They entered into an agreement where he would give her the US$3 bus fare in exchange for sex.They then sought a convenient place which eventually became the deceased's death scene."The last person to see the now deceased alive, the 17-year-old (name withheld), was picked for interview," the memo read."She then led the police to the scene where she revealed she had sex with the now deceased before he became unconscious during the act."Mushayi's body was taken to Birchenough Bridge Hospital for post-mortem.The case is being investigated under Birchenough Bridge Police Station.