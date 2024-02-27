Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe Warriors face Nakamba blow

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
LUTON TOWN manager Rob Edwards has given a bleak assessment of Warriors captain Marvelous Nakamba's recovery progress, hinting the player may miss the remainder of the campaign.

If Nakamba fails to play the Hatters' final English Premier League match of the season on May 3 against Fulham, there is little chance he will play in the Warriors' next Group C 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier on June 3 against Lesotho.

The venue for that game against Lesotho is yet to be announced.

Nakamba sustained a knee injury while on national duty during the November World Cup qualifiers in Rwanda.

He posted a video of himself on social media going through light training and said: "The comeback is always stronger than the setback. See you soon."

However, speaking to Luton Today on Monday, Edwards said Nakamba is in the early stages of recovery and the coach would not commit to the defensive midfielder making a return anytime soon.

"He's still in the very early stages of it (recovery) at the moment, so whether we get him back before the end of the season it's still very touch and go on that one," Edwards told Luton Today.

He added: "It has always been a concern (that he might not play again this term) since he did it. We always said it was going to go deep into it and it was going to be months. I don't want to put any more pressure on him now, he's working hard, but it's all very, very early stages, biking and things like that now."

Returning from national duty in November, Nakamba, missed three matches for Luton Town and then played one, the 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on December 10.

He was injured at training and went underwent surgery. Nakamba has missed nine matches for Luton Town, a side he permanently joined in the current season from Aston Villa.

Nakamba was part of the Warriors' squad that drew against Rwanda and Nigeria in the World Cup qualifiers in November last year.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Selection of gukurahundi journalists opaque and dodgy

51 mins ago | 75 Views

Mthuli Ncube issues chilling warning over sugar tax-linked price hikes

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa, police disown 'marauding' executive

1 hr ago | 200 Views

War vets up in arms with govt over unpaid fees

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe teachers meet minister over poor salaries

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Tout dies while being intimate with teenager

1 hr ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe debt set to balloon

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Mliswa's daughter up for drug possession

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe treasury exposes abuse of sugar tax for profiteering

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Insuza accident kills four, leaves 13 injured

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe govt scraps Cala, introduces school based projects

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Major roads in Harare closed for rehabilitation

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Biti fined US$300 for verbal assault

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe millers to import 1,1 million tonnes of maize

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Water levels in Zimbabwe dams decline

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Woman up for stock theft

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa's upper middle-income economy is not achievable!

10 hrs ago | 317 Views

Drivers under investigation after fatal pedestrian accidents

10 hrs ago | 351 Views

Tragedy Strikes in Chikangwe: Illegal fuel storage claims 3 lives in devastating fire

10 hrs ago | 480 Views

Man rapes stepdaughter (3)

10 hrs ago | 338 Views

Charamba bashes wife for refusing him second wife

10 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Mudzi man jailed for fondling minor

10 hrs ago | 278 Views

Juvenile cyclist robbed at Knifepoint in Inyathi

10 hrs ago | 214 Views

PHOTOS: ZANU PF activists steal Econet fuel

11 hrs ago | 397 Views

EXPOSED: UK-Europe sets up propaganda fund against China and Zimbabwe over lithium

11 hrs ago | 472 Views

Shepolopolo: Zambia's Copper Queens Conquer African Football

11 hrs ago | 110 Views

Dzibalemvula to launch debut album of traditional Ndebele music

12 hrs ago | 114 Views

Bosso, Dembare to clash in Independence Trophy

12 hrs ago | 65 Views

Police arrest 6 suspects after money transfer agency robbed

12 hrs ago | 716 Views

Popular football matches for all-time

16 hrs ago | 174 Views

Tendai Biti given a wholly suspended prison sentence and fined US$300

17 hrs ago | 751 Views

CIO agent in AK47 abduction, torture of CCC MP Ngadziore seen in public

19 hrs ago | 2731 Views

fastjet positions Victoria Falls as regional tourism hub

19 hrs ago | 315 Views

Zimbabwe's health workers to embark on a devastating strike

20 hrs ago | 907 Views

Biti apologises for assaulting foreign investor

20 hrs ago | 1665 Views

Mliswa Chanetsa arrested for possession of dangerous drugs

23 hrs ago | 1716 Views

American economist wants Professor Mthuli Ncube to resign

27 Feb 2024 at 04:48hrs | 2134 Views

Stadia crisis forces Zimbabwe PSL to delay 2024 season kick-off

27 Feb 2024 at 04:44hrs | 513 Views

Cholera-causing bacteria found in Harare boreholes

27 Feb 2024 at 04:43hrs | 685 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF ropes in security agents as factional wars escalate

27 Feb 2024 at 04:42hrs | 3809 Views

'900,000 Zimbabweans lack access to safe water'

27 Feb 2024 at 04:42hrs | 131 Views

Mwonzora neglects 9-year-old son

27 Feb 2024 at 04:42hrs | 2104 Views

Zimbabwe moves to address investor concerns

27 Feb 2024 at 04:41hrs | 323 Views

Mnangagwa third term bid, what does the law say?

27 Feb 2024 at 04:41hrs | 631 Views

Zimbabwe's search for missing Australian tourist intensifies

27 Feb 2024 at 04:40hrs | 657 Views

Stolen mobile phone exposes murder suspects

27 Feb 2024 at 04:40hrs | 1037 Views

Money-lending company loses US$700,000 to robbers

27 Feb 2024 at 04:39hrs | 1130 Views

Zimbabwe poised for major medical breakthrough

27 Feb 2024 at 04:38hrs | 696 Views

Zimbabwe MPs urged to hold govt accountable

27 Feb 2024 at 04:38hrs | 131 Views