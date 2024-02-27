Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa, police disown 'marauding' executive

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A BUSINESSWOMAN is allegedly using names of high-profile individuals, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa, to lay siege to a Chinese coal mine in Hwange where she has been seizing coke since last week, it has emerged.

Gutai Lisa-Marie Maropafadzo is said to have taken about 700 tonnes of coke worth US$300 000 from Hwange Coal Gasification Company (HCGC) in the company of thugs, and at times police officers, claiming that it was part of an agreement she reached with the company in December last year for the provision of security services.

Coke is a residue of coal and is used as a fuel as well as a reducing agent in smelting iron ore in a blast furnace.

Maropafadzo, who has been previously linked to a multi-million-dollar scandal that rocked Cottco, is said to have told HCGC during the raids that she is untouchable because she has close links with Mnangagwa and police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told NewsDay on Monday that the woman was an impostor.

"The commissioner-general does not know this woman neither does he have any links or relations with her," Nyathi said.

"We also want to say that according to the information we have as the police in this case, His Excellency the President has no links with the woman."

Nyathi said police were aware of the wrangle between Maropafadzo and HCGC over coke.

HCGC at the weekend wrote to the police in Matabeleland North province seeking their intervention to stop Maropafadzo from forcibly taking coke from the mine and disrupting operations.

This was after violent clashes erupted at the mine last Thursday as Maropafadzo forcibly took more coke from the company after she obtained a High Court order permitting her to access 700 tonnes of coke.

HCGC said it was never made aware of the court application, adding that it was not accorded the chance to oppose it.

The company said it suspected that Maropafadzo obtained the court order fraudulently.

Nyathi said police managed to temporarily stop Maropafadzo from taking more coke after the coal company had indicated that it intended to appeal against the court ruling.

"Police were at the scene and managed to temporarily stop the woman from taking more coke until the matter is heard at the court," said Nyathi.

"The officer commanding Matabeleland North province had to intervene, because we can not allow violence to take centre stage.

"This is because as police, we do not condone violence. Both parties must ensure that they resolve their dispute amicably. We intervene to stop violence and parties must engage police and not resort to violence.

"Where there are compelling issues, parties must approach the courts.

"Otherwise, we do not take any side in the case."

Nyathi warned the public against using names of prominent people to commit crime.

"We want to caution members of the public against name-dropping smearing the names of people who are innocent," he said.  "If we ask those people to substantiate their allegation they will be found wanting."

HCGC is run by Chinese national Feng Guo and the company says Maropafadzo's actions will soil relations between Harare and Beijing.

The company reported her to the police for theft under Report Record Book  number 5755005.

"We were served with court order of case HCGC371/24 by Sheriff with surprise on February 23, 2024," part of the letter to the police read.

"The order looks fake from its appearance as no service of application was done to HCGC, no set down was held to grant the order.

"Though we have respect for the court, we believe the irregularity of order needs to be carefully examined in order to protect our company interest as well as maintain justice." Efforts to get comment from Maropafadzo were unsuccessful. She requested questions in writing when NewsDay called her yesterday. The businesswoman, however, did not respond to submitted questions.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Selection of gukurahundi journalists opaque and dodgy

60 mins ago | 90 Views

Mthuli Ncube issues chilling warning over sugar tax-linked price hikes

1 hr ago | 144 Views

War vets up in arms with govt over unpaid fees

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors face Nakamba blow

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe teachers meet minister over poor salaries

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Tout dies while being intimate with teenager

1 hr ago | 296 Views

Zimbabwe debt set to balloon

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Mliswa's daughter up for drug possession

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe treasury exposes abuse of sugar tax for profiteering

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Insuza accident kills four, leaves 13 injured

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe govt scraps Cala, introduces school based projects

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Major roads in Harare closed for rehabilitation

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Biti fined US$300 for verbal assault

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe millers to import 1,1 million tonnes of maize

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Water levels in Zimbabwe dams decline

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Woman up for stock theft

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Mnangagwa's upper middle-income economy is not achievable!

10 hrs ago | 317 Views

Drivers under investigation after fatal pedestrian accidents

10 hrs ago | 356 Views

Tragedy Strikes in Chikangwe: Illegal fuel storage claims 3 lives in devastating fire

10 hrs ago | 493 Views

Man rapes stepdaughter (3)

10 hrs ago | 340 Views

Charamba bashes wife for refusing him second wife

10 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Mudzi man jailed for fondling minor

10 hrs ago | 278 Views

Juvenile cyclist robbed at Knifepoint in Inyathi

11 hrs ago | 215 Views

PHOTOS: ZANU PF activists steal Econet fuel

11 hrs ago | 401 Views

EXPOSED: UK-Europe sets up propaganda fund against China and Zimbabwe over lithium

11 hrs ago | 479 Views

Shepolopolo: Zambia's Copper Queens Conquer African Football

11 hrs ago | 111 Views

Dzibalemvula to launch debut album of traditional Ndebele music

13 hrs ago | 114 Views

Bosso, Dembare to clash in Independence Trophy

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Police arrest 6 suspects after money transfer agency robbed

13 hrs ago | 721 Views

Popular football matches for all-time

16 hrs ago | 174 Views

Tendai Biti given a wholly suspended prison sentence and fined US$300

17 hrs ago | 753 Views

CIO agent in AK47 abduction, torture of CCC MP Ngadziore seen in public

19 hrs ago | 2743 Views

fastjet positions Victoria Falls as regional tourism hub

19 hrs ago | 315 Views

Zimbabwe's health workers to embark on a devastating strike

20 hrs ago | 908 Views

Biti apologises for assaulting foreign investor

20 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Mliswa Chanetsa arrested for possession of dangerous drugs

23 hrs ago | 1718 Views

American economist wants Professor Mthuli Ncube to resign

27 Feb 2024 at 04:48hrs | 2135 Views

Stadia crisis forces Zimbabwe PSL to delay 2024 season kick-off

27 Feb 2024 at 04:44hrs | 514 Views

Cholera-causing bacteria found in Harare boreholes

27 Feb 2024 at 04:43hrs | 685 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF ropes in security agents as factional wars escalate

27 Feb 2024 at 04:42hrs | 3817 Views

'900,000 Zimbabweans lack access to safe water'

27 Feb 2024 at 04:42hrs | 131 Views

Mwonzora neglects 9-year-old son

27 Feb 2024 at 04:42hrs | 2104 Views

Zimbabwe moves to address investor concerns

27 Feb 2024 at 04:41hrs | 323 Views

Mnangagwa third term bid, what does the law say?

27 Feb 2024 at 04:41hrs | 633 Views

Zimbabwe's search for missing Australian tourist intensifies

27 Feb 2024 at 04:40hrs | 658 Views

Stolen mobile phone exposes murder suspects

27 Feb 2024 at 04:40hrs | 1038 Views

Money-lending company loses US$700,000 to robbers

27 Feb 2024 at 04:39hrs | 1130 Views

Zimbabwe poised for major medical breakthrough

27 Feb 2024 at 04:38hrs | 697 Views

Zimbabwe MPs urged to hold govt accountable

27 Feb 2024 at 04:38hrs | 131 Views