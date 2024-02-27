Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mthuli Ncube issues chilling warning over sugar tax-linked price hikes

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has issued a firm warning to traders engaging in unjustified price hikes on sugary beverages, arguing that the officially gazetted tax thresholds do not warrant such excessive changes.

This statement follows recent price adjustments, such as the 2-litre Mazoe Orange Crush now being sold at US$5.50, up from US$3.00. Additionally, some businesses have mistakenly applied the tax to raw sugar, raising its price to US$2.75 per 2kg packet from US$2.00 as of December 31, 2023.

Ncube emphasized that local businesses in Zimbabwe often inflate prices disproportionately whenever there is a slight change in the base cost. However, he clarified in a late Tuesday statement that the tax measures have been misinterpreted, particularly regarding its application to sugar.

"The sugar tax has been misunderstood as a levy on sugar itself, whereas it specifically targets the sugar content in specified beverages as outlined in current legislation," Ncube explained.

He further stressed that the tax is aimed at added sugar in specified beverages to promote responsible consumption and mitigate the risks of non-communicable diseases associated with excessive sugar intake.

Ncube highlighted the government's commitment to considering input from stakeholders, as evidenced by the revision of the tax to US$0.001. He acknowledged that some producers may need time to adjust their production processes, while urging consumers to make informed choices regarding sugar consumption's health implications.

The Treasury head expressed concern over unjustifiable price hikes on beverages, attributing them to misinterpretation and profiteering by manufacturers, retailers, and wholesalers. He noted that the government possesses data on pre-tax prices, the tax's maximum impact, and expected post-tax prices for affected beverages.

Source - newzimbabwe

Must Read

Selection of gukurahundi journalists opaque and dodgy

60 mins ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa, police disown 'marauding' executive

1 hr ago | 241 Views

War vets up in arms with govt over unpaid fees

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors face Nakamba blow

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe teachers meet minister over poor salaries

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Tout dies while being intimate with teenager

1 hr ago | 296 Views

Zimbabwe debt set to balloon

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Mliswa's daughter up for drug possession

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe treasury exposes abuse of sugar tax for profiteering

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Insuza accident kills four, leaves 13 injured

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe govt scraps Cala, introduces school based projects

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Major roads in Harare closed for rehabilitation

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Biti fined US$300 for verbal assault

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe millers to import 1,1 million tonnes of maize

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Water levels in Zimbabwe dams decline

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Woman up for stock theft

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Mnangagwa's upper middle-income economy is not achievable!

10 hrs ago | 317 Views

Drivers under investigation after fatal pedestrian accidents

10 hrs ago | 356 Views

Tragedy Strikes in Chikangwe: Illegal fuel storage claims 3 lives in devastating fire

10 hrs ago | 493 Views

Man rapes stepdaughter (3)

10 hrs ago | 340 Views

Charamba bashes wife for refusing him second wife

10 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Mudzi man jailed for fondling minor

10 hrs ago | 278 Views

Juvenile cyclist robbed at Knifepoint in Inyathi

11 hrs ago | 215 Views

PHOTOS: ZANU PF activists steal Econet fuel

11 hrs ago | 401 Views

EXPOSED: UK-Europe sets up propaganda fund against China and Zimbabwe over lithium

11 hrs ago | 479 Views

Shepolopolo: Zambia's Copper Queens Conquer African Football

11 hrs ago | 111 Views

Dzibalemvula to launch debut album of traditional Ndebele music

13 hrs ago | 114 Views

Bosso, Dembare to clash in Independence Trophy

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Police arrest 6 suspects after money transfer agency robbed

13 hrs ago | 721 Views

Popular football matches for all-time

16 hrs ago | 174 Views

Tendai Biti given a wholly suspended prison sentence and fined US$300

17 hrs ago | 753 Views

CIO agent in AK47 abduction, torture of CCC MP Ngadziore seen in public

19 hrs ago | 2743 Views

fastjet positions Victoria Falls as regional tourism hub

19 hrs ago | 315 Views

Zimbabwe's health workers to embark on a devastating strike

20 hrs ago | 908 Views

Biti apologises for assaulting foreign investor

20 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Mliswa Chanetsa arrested for possession of dangerous drugs

23 hrs ago | 1718 Views

American economist wants Professor Mthuli Ncube to resign

27 Feb 2024 at 04:48hrs | 2135 Views

Stadia crisis forces Zimbabwe PSL to delay 2024 season kick-off

27 Feb 2024 at 04:44hrs | 514 Views

Cholera-causing bacteria found in Harare boreholes

27 Feb 2024 at 04:43hrs | 685 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF ropes in security agents as factional wars escalate

27 Feb 2024 at 04:42hrs | 3817 Views

'900,000 Zimbabweans lack access to safe water'

27 Feb 2024 at 04:42hrs | 131 Views

Mwonzora neglects 9-year-old son

27 Feb 2024 at 04:42hrs | 2104 Views

Zimbabwe moves to address investor concerns

27 Feb 2024 at 04:41hrs | 323 Views

Mnangagwa third term bid, what does the law say?

27 Feb 2024 at 04:41hrs | 633 Views

Zimbabwe's search for missing Australian tourist intensifies

27 Feb 2024 at 04:40hrs | 658 Views

Stolen mobile phone exposes murder suspects

27 Feb 2024 at 04:40hrs | 1038 Views

Money-lending company loses US$700,000 to robbers

27 Feb 2024 at 04:39hrs | 1130 Views

Zimbabwe poised for major medical breakthrough

27 Feb 2024 at 04:38hrs | 697 Views

Zimbabwe MPs urged to hold govt accountable

27 Feb 2024 at 04:38hrs | 131 Views