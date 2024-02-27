Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tensions as Chamisa and Sikhala fight over Moreblessing Ali arrangements

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Factions within the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) are reportedly locked in a fierce battle for control over the funeral proceedings of Moreblessing Ali, scheduled to take place at Zororo Memorial Park in Harare this coming Saturday.

A source who spoke to this publication said that the impending burial of Moreblessing, murdered two years ago by her alleged boyfriend, Pius Jamba, has become the focal point of a power struggle within the opposition, with various factions clandestinely vying for authority over the solemn event.

The same source revealed that these factions were actively engaging the Ali family in a bid to influence and ultimately control the funeral arrangements.
According to the source, both former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa, and opposition activist and Ali family lawyer, Job Sikhala, want to speak during the burial of Moreblessing.

The source revealed that Sikhala had explicitly advised Moreblessing's brother, Washington Ali, against permitting Chamisa to speak during the funeral proceedings.
The source cited Sikhala's contention that Chamisa had not exerted significant efforts to demand justice for Moreblessing following her tragic murder.
Furthermore, the source revealed Sikhala's strategic motives, asserting that he aims to leverage the extensive media coverage expected at Moreblessing's burial to announce his forthcoming political endeavours.

Sikhala purportedly seeks to prevent Chamisa from garnering undue attention during Ali's funeral, positioning himself as the central figure of the event.

"Sikhala has made it clear that Chamisa's involvement in the funeral proceedings is unwarranted, given his perceived lack of advocacy for justice in Moreblessing's case.

"Sikhala views this occasion as an opportune moment to elevate his own political profile and announce his next steps, and he is determined to ensure that Chamisa does not overshadow his objectives at Ali's burial," the source explained.

Political commentator, Elliot Choga, expressed dismay at the politicisation of the funeral, emphasising the need for respect and solemnity during such occasions.
"Funerals should serve as a time for reflection and mourning, not as a battleground for political gain," Choga remarked, urging politicians to prioritise the grieving process over personal ambitions.

Given the potential for political tensions to escalate, Choga also called upon law enforcement authorities to ensure security and maintain order during Moreblessing’s burial.

"The presence of the police is crucial to prevent any disruptions or violence that may arise from the political discord surrounding the funeral," he stated.
Meanwhile, last December, Jamba was convicted by High Court Judge Esther Muremba for the gruesome murder of Moreblessing, and he was sentenced to 30 years in prison.



Source - Byo24News

Must Read

ARTUZ political ploy threatens the planned ZUAWU strike

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Italian investor Fransesco' Marconati flouts mining regulations...poses threat to national security

3 hrs ago | 283 Views

Selection of gukurahundi journalists opaque and dodgy

9 hrs ago | 838 Views

Mthuli Ncube issues chilling warning over sugar tax-linked price hikes

10 hrs ago | 870 Views

Mnangagwa, police disown 'marauding' executive

10 hrs ago | 1684 Views

War vets up in arms with govt over unpaid fees

10 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors face Nakamba blow

10 hrs ago | 598 Views

Zimbabwe teachers meet minister over poor salaries

10 hrs ago | 615 Views

Tout dies while being intimate with teenager

10 hrs ago | 1897 Views

Zimbabwe debt set to balloon

10 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mliswa's daughter up for drug possession

10 hrs ago | 664 Views

Zimbabwe treasury exposes abuse of sugar tax for profiteering

10 hrs ago | 143 Views

Insuza accident kills four, leaves 13 injured

10 hrs ago | 705 Views

Zimbabwe govt scraps Cala, introduces school based projects

10 hrs ago | 666 Views

Major roads in Harare closed for rehabilitation

10 hrs ago | 238 Views

Biti fined US$300 for verbal assault

10 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe millers to import 1,1 million tonnes of maize

10 hrs ago | 147 Views

Water levels in Zimbabwe dams decline

10 hrs ago | 149 Views

Woman up for stock theft

10 hrs ago | 342 Views

Mnangagwa's upper middle-income economy is not achievable!

18 hrs ago | 421 Views

Drivers under investigation after fatal pedestrian accidents

18 hrs ago | 521 Views

Tragedy Strikes in Chikangwe: Illegal fuel storage claims 3 lives in devastating fire

19 hrs ago | 852 Views

Man rapes stepdaughter (3)

19 hrs ago | 505 Views

Charamba bashes wife for refusing him second wife

19 hrs ago | 1896 Views

Mudzi man jailed for fondling minor

19 hrs ago | 393 Views

Juvenile cyclist robbed at Knifepoint in Inyathi

19 hrs ago | 314 Views

PHOTOS: ZANU PF activists steal Econet fuel

19 hrs ago | 644 Views

EXPOSED: America-Europe sets up propaganda fund against China and Zimbabwe over lithium

19 hrs ago | 731 Views

Shepolopolo: Zambia's Copper Queens Conquer African Football

19 hrs ago | 195 Views

Dzibalemvula to launch debut album of traditional Ndebele music

21 hrs ago | 148 Views

Bosso, Dembare to clash in Independence Trophy

21 hrs ago | 118 Views

Police arrest 6 suspects after money transfer agency robbed

21 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Popular football matches for all-time

27 Feb 2024 at 15:29hrs | 212 Views

Tendai Biti given a wholly suspended prison sentence and fined US$300

27 Feb 2024 at 14:36hrs | 817 Views

CIO agent in AK47 abduction, torture of CCC MP Ngadziore seen in public

27 Feb 2024 at 12:37hrs | 3044 Views

fastjet positions Victoria Falls as regional tourism hub

27 Feb 2024 at 12:30hrs | 350 Views

Zimbabwe's health workers to embark on a devastating strike

27 Feb 2024 at 12:02hrs | 982 Views

Biti apologises for assaulting foreign investor

27 Feb 2024 at 11:57hrs | 1731 Views

Mliswa Chanetsa arrested for possession of dangerous drugs

27 Feb 2024 at 08:26hrs | 1761 Views

American economist wants Professor Mthuli Ncube to resign

27 Feb 2024 at 04:48hrs | 2213 Views

Stadia crisis forces Zimbabwe PSL to delay 2024 season kick-off

27 Feb 2024 at 04:44hrs | 545 Views

Cholera-causing bacteria found in Harare boreholes

27 Feb 2024 at 04:43hrs | 704 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF ropes in security agents as factional wars escalate

27 Feb 2024 at 04:42hrs | 4015 Views

'900,000 Zimbabweans lack access to safe water'

27 Feb 2024 at 04:42hrs | 134 Views

Mwonzora neglects 9-year-old son

27 Feb 2024 at 04:42hrs | 2183 Views

Zimbabwe moves to address investor concerns

27 Feb 2024 at 04:41hrs | 333 Views

Mnangagwa third term bid, what does the law say?

27 Feb 2024 at 04:41hrs | 683 Views

Zimbabwe's search for missing Australian tourist intensifies

27 Feb 2024 at 04:40hrs | 686 Views

Stolen mobile phone exposes murder suspects

27 Feb 2024 at 04:40hrs | 1135 Views