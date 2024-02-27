Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe athlete Moleen Majoni clinches victory at 2024 Outeniqua chair challenge

by Mandla Ndlovu
46 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwean Athlete Moleen Majoni Clinches Victory at the 2024 Outeniqua Chair Challenge

George, South Africa - Moleen Majoni, a remarkable Zimbabwean athlete, has emerged victorious at the prestigious 2024 Outeniqua Chair Challenge held in George, South Africa. Majoni's extraordinary journey will undoubtedly inspire many, serving as a testament to her unwavering faith, resilience, and the rewarding nature of discipline. Her feat was achieved with the unwavering support of ZANU PF DCC Secretary for Administration and Disability leader, Gift R. Mabhaudhi, who played a pivotal role in her success.

Majoni, a wheelchair athlete hailing from Zimbabwe, overcame numerous hurdles to emerge as the ultimate champion in this grueling competition. Her imposing performance left spectators astounded, and she is now poised to share her incredible story upon her return to her home country.

During the competition, Majoni exhibited exceptional prowess, demonstrating an unwavering determination to succeed despite the challenges she faces as a person with a disability. Her outstanding athletic ability and indomitable spirit propelled her to claim the coveted title.

Crucially, the assistance provided by ZANU PF DCC Secretary for Administration and Disability leader, Gift R. Mabhaudhi, was instrumental in Majoni's success. Mabhaudhi's unwavering support allowed her to focus solely on her training and pursue her dreams with full dedication. Mabhaudhi brought in the financial muscle of a donor known as The Giver who has supported several people with school fees , assertive devices and all sorts of financial support anonymously.

Having conquered the Outeniqua Chair Challenge, Majoni's ambitions now expand beyond the African continent. She is set to embark on an international journey, with upcoming competitions in the United States and the United Kingdom. These prestigious events constitute another chapter in Majoni's awe-inspiring story, fueling expectations that she will once again emerge victorious.

Majoni's triumph underscores the urgent need for increased support for persons with disabilities from the corporate world. While her individual achievements are remarkable, they also serve as a timely reminder of the greater potential harnessed within this marginalized community. The corporate sector must recognize the immense value and unique strengths that individuals with disabilities bring to the table.

Enhanced corporate support would not only enable more aspiring athletes like Majoni to pursue their dreams but also fuel inclusivity and foster diversity within both the sporting arena and the wider society. By stepping up and providing assistance, businesses have the power to shape a more inclusive world, where people of all abilities can thrive and achieve their full potential.

As Majoni prepares to take on new challenges in the international arena, her awe-inspiring story will undoubtedly inspire others to overcome their own obstacles. Her remarkable journey serves as a reminder that faith, perseverance, and discipline can lead to great victories, breaking down barriers and transforming lives.

With corporate support and continued empowerment, individuals like Moleen Majoni will continue to prove that no obstacle is insurmountable. As she heads towards the United States and the United Kingdom, the world eagerly awaits her next triumph, eagerly anticipating the further success of this truly extraordinary athlete.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

ARTUZ political ploy threatens the planned ZUAWU strike

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Tensions as Chamisa and Sikhala fight over Moreblessing Ali arrangements

3 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Italian investor Fransesco' Marconati flouts mining regulations...poses threat to national security

3 hrs ago | 296 Views

Selection of gukurahundi journalists opaque and dodgy

10 hrs ago | 841 Views

Mthuli Ncube issues chilling warning over sugar tax-linked price hikes

10 hrs ago | 874 Views

Mnangagwa, police disown 'marauding' executive

10 hrs ago | 1701 Views

War vets up in arms with govt over unpaid fees

10 hrs ago | 577 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors face Nakamba blow

10 hrs ago | 600 Views

Zimbabwe teachers meet minister over poor salaries

10 hrs ago | 619 Views

Tout dies while being intimate with teenager

10 hrs ago | 1902 Views

Zimbabwe debt set to balloon

10 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mliswa's daughter up for drug possession

10 hrs ago | 665 Views

Zimbabwe treasury exposes abuse of sugar tax for profiteering

10 hrs ago | 143 Views

Insuza accident kills four, leaves 13 injured

10 hrs ago | 713 Views

Zimbabwe govt scraps Cala, introduces school based projects

10 hrs ago | 668 Views

Major roads in Harare closed for rehabilitation

10 hrs ago | 239 Views

Biti fined US$300 for verbal assault

10 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe millers to import 1,1 million tonnes of maize

10 hrs ago | 148 Views

Water levels in Zimbabwe dams decline

10 hrs ago | 149 Views

Woman up for stock theft

10 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mnangagwa's upper middle-income economy is not achievable!

19 hrs ago | 423 Views

Drivers under investigation after fatal pedestrian accidents

19 hrs ago | 522 Views

Tragedy Strikes in Chikangwe: Illegal fuel storage claims 3 lives in devastating fire

19 hrs ago | 860 Views

Man rapes stepdaughter (3)

19 hrs ago | 506 Views

Charamba bashes wife for refusing him second wife

19 hrs ago | 1902 Views

Mudzi man jailed for fondling minor

19 hrs ago | 396 Views

Juvenile cyclist robbed at Knifepoint in Inyathi

19 hrs ago | 314 Views

PHOTOS: ZANU PF activists steal Econet fuel

19 hrs ago | 649 Views

EXPOSED: America-Europe sets up propaganda fund against China and Zimbabwe over lithium

19 hrs ago | 732 Views

Shepolopolo: Zambia's Copper Queens Conquer African Football

19 hrs ago | 197 Views

Dzibalemvula to launch debut album of traditional Ndebele music

21 hrs ago | 148 Views

Bosso, Dembare to clash in Independence Trophy

21 hrs ago | 118 Views

Police arrest 6 suspects after money transfer agency robbed

21 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Popular football matches for all-time

27 Feb 2024 at 15:29hrs | 213 Views

Tendai Biti given a wholly suspended prison sentence and fined US$300

27 Feb 2024 at 14:36hrs | 817 Views

CIO agent in AK47 abduction, torture of CCC MP Ngadziore seen in public

27 Feb 2024 at 12:37hrs | 3051 Views

fastjet positions Victoria Falls as regional tourism hub

27 Feb 2024 at 12:30hrs | 350 Views

Zimbabwe's health workers to embark on a devastating strike

27 Feb 2024 at 12:02hrs | 983 Views

Biti apologises for assaulting foreign investor

27 Feb 2024 at 11:57hrs | 1731 Views

Mliswa Chanetsa arrested for possession of dangerous drugs

27 Feb 2024 at 08:26hrs | 1761 Views

American economist wants Professor Mthuli Ncube to resign

27 Feb 2024 at 04:48hrs | 2213 Views

Stadia crisis forces Zimbabwe PSL to delay 2024 season kick-off

27 Feb 2024 at 04:44hrs | 545 Views

Cholera-causing bacteria found in Harare boreholes

27 Feb 2024 at 04:43hrs | 704 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF ropes in security agents as factional wars escalate

27 Feb 2024 at 04:42hrs | 4015 Views

'900,000 Zimbabweans lack access to safe water'

27 Feb 2024 at 04:42hrs | 134 Views

Mwonzora neglects 9-year-old son

27 Feb 2024 at 04:42hrs | 2183 Views

Zimbabwe moves to address investor concerns

27 Feb 2024 at 04:41hrs | 333 Views

Mnangagwa third term bid, what does the law say?

27 Feb 2024 at 04:41hrs | 683 Views

Zimbabwe's search for missing Australian tourist intensifies

27 Feb 2024 at 04:40hrs | 686 Views