by Mandla Ndlovu

Zimbabwean Athlete Moleen Majoni Clinches Victory at the 2024 Outeniqua Chair ChallengeGeorge, South Africa - Moleen Majoni, a remarkable Zimbabwean athlete, has emerged victorious at the prestigious 2024 Outeniqua Chair Challenge held in George, South Africa. Majoni's extraordinary journey will undoubtedly inspire many, serving as a testament to her unwavering faith, resilience, and the rewarding nature of discipline. Her feat was achieved with the unwavering support of ZANU PF DCC Secretary for Administration and Disability leader, Gift R. Mabhaudhi, who played a pivotal role in her success.Majoni, a wheelchair athlete hailing from Zimbabwe, overcame numerous hurdles to emerge as the ultimate champion in this grueling competition. Her imposing performance left spectators astounded, and she is now poised to share her incredible story upon her return to her home country.During the competition, Majoni exhibited exceptional prowess, demonstrating an unwavering determination to succeed despite the challenges she faces as a person with a disability. Her outstanding athletic ability and indomitable spirit propelled her to claim the coveted title.Crucially, the assistance provided by ZANU PF DCC Secretary for Administration and Disability leader, Gift R. Mabhaudhi, was instrumental in Majoni's success. Mabhaudhi's unwavering support allowed her to focus solely on her training and pursue her dreams with full dedication. Mabhaudhi brought in the financial muscle of a donor known as The Giver who has supported several people with school fees , assertive devices and all sorts of financial support anonymously.Having conquered the Outeniqua Chair Challenge, Majoni's ambitions now expand beyond the African continent. She is set to embark on an international journey, with upcoming competitions in the United States and the United Kingdom. These prestigious events constitute another chapter in Majoni's awe-inspiring story, fueling expectations that she will once again emerge victorious.Majoni's triumph underscores the urgent need for increased support for persons with disabilities from the corporate world. While her individual achievements are remarkable, they also serve as a timely reminder of the greater potential harnessed within this marginalized community. The corporate sector must recognize the immense value and unique strengths that individuals with disabilities bring to the table.Enhanced corporate support would not only enable more aspiring athletes like Majoni to pursue their dreams but also fuel inclusivity and foster diversity within both the sporting arena and the wider society. By stepping up and providing assistance, businesses have the power to shape a more inclusive world, where people of all abilities can thrive and achieve their full potential.As Majoni prepares to take on new challenges in the international arena, her awe-inspiring story will undoubtedly inspire others to overcome their own obstacles. Her remarkable journey serves as a reminder that faith, perseverance, and discipline can lead to great victories, breaking down barriers and transforming lives.With corporate support and continued empowerment, individuals like Moleen Majoni will continue to prove that no obstacle is insurmountable. As she heads towards the United States and the United Kingdom, the world eagerly awaits her next triumph, eagerly anticipating the further success of this truly extraordinary athlete.