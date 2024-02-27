Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Knives out as battle looms between Benson Matinyarare and the milling industry

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
In a recent development that has sent shockwaves through the milling industry in Zimbabwe, a looming battle between Rutendo Benson Matinyarare and major players such as Innscor and National Foods has been brewing. The controversy stemmed from bold claims made by Matinyarare, who alleged that these food giants were supplying poisonous products to the market.

According to Matinyarare, he had taken samples of the allegedly toxic food to France for testing and had the resources and strategy to take on Innscor and National Foods. These accusations have not only raised concerns about food safety but also sparked panic among consumers. The seriousness of these allegations prompted the milling industry to take action.

Sources from the milling industry disclosed that they were deeply troubled by Matinyarare's claims, which they saw as a threat to national food security. In response, they approached their chairman, Tafadzwa Musarara, urging the milling industry to collectively address the allegations raised by Matinyarare. The millers argued that since they source grain from the same suppliers as National Foods, any accusation of poisonous products from the company would imply that the entire industry could be tainted with the same brush. They denounced the allegations as malicious, dangerous, and frankly, ridiculous.

When reached for comment, GMAZ Chairman Tafadzwa Musarara promised to provide a statement but failed to follow through. His silence on the matter has only intensified the sense of unease surrounding these allegations.

As the brewing battle between Matinyarare and the milling industry continues to unfold, it is clear that the stakes are high. The reputation of major food players, the trust of consumers, and the overall food security of the nation all hang in the balance. It remains to be seen how this conflict will be resolved and what impact it will have on the Zimbabwean food industry as a whole.



Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Coltart hails Bulawayo water crisis 'consensus' meeting

27 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe Defense Forces embark on nationwide recruitment campaign

30 mins ago | 22 Views

Woman's body found floating in sewer pond

31 mins ago | 17 Views

Man commits suicide after stabbing ex-wife five times

31 mins ago | 19 Views

Politburo meets tomorrow

31 mins ago | 11 Views

Masisi reprimands Botswana MPs over 'xenophobic' comments against Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

5 arrested after Zimbabwean man murdered in England

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mliswa agrees with his daughter's arrest

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Mutsvangwa anointed ZBC CEO suspended

2 hrs ago | 386 Views

Zimbabwe athlete Moleen Majoni clinches victory at 2024 Outeniqua chair challenge

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

ARTUZ political ploy threatens the planned ZUAWU strike

4 hrs ago | 181 Views

Tensions as Chamisa and Sikhala fight over Moreblessing Ali arrangements

6 hrs ago | 1923 Views

Italian investor Fransesco' Marconati flouts mining regulations...poses threat to national security

6 hrs ago | 473 Views

Selection of gukurahundi journalists opaque and dodgy

12 hrs ago | 906 Views

Mthuli Ncube issues chilling warning over sugar tax-linked price hikes

13 hrs ago | 912 Views

Mnangagwa, police disown 'marauding' executive

13 hrs ago | 1791 Views

War vets up in arms with govt over unpaid fees

13 hrs ago | 602 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors face Nakamba blow

13 hrs ago | 632 Views

Zimbabwe teachers meet minister over poor salaries

13 hrs ago | 653 Views

Tout dies while being intimate with teenager

13 hrs ago | 2031 Views

Zimbabwe debt set to balloon

13 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mliswa's daughter up for drug possession

13 hrs ago | 688 Views

Zimbabwe treasury exposes abuse of sugar tax for profiteering

13 hrs ago | 149 Views

Insuza accident kills four, leaves 13 injured

13 hrs ago | 768 Views

Zimbabwe govt scraps Cala, introduces school based projects

13 hrs ago | 707 Views

Major roads in Harare closed for rehabilitation

13 hrs ago | 263 Views

Biti fined US$300 for verbal assault

13 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe millers to import 1,1 million tonnes of maize

13 hrs ago | 156 Views

Water levels in Zimbabwe dams decline

13 hrs ago | 155 Views

Woman up for stock theft

13 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mnangagwa's upper middle-income economy is not achievable!

22 hrs ago | 427 Views

Drivers under investigation after fatal pedestrian accidents

22 hrs ago | 537 Views

Tragedy Strikes in Chikangwe: Illegal fuel storage claims 3 lives in devastating fire

22 hrs ago | 937 Views

Man rapes stepdaughter (3)

22 hrs ago | 513 Views

Charamba bashes wife for refusing him second wife

22 hrs ago | 1964 Views

Mudzi man jailed for fondling minor

22 hrs ago | 418 Views

Juvenile cyclist robbed at Knifepoint in Inyathi

22 hrs ago | 316 Views

PHOTOS: ZANU PF activists steal Econet fuel

22 hrs ago | 686 Views

EXPOSED: America-Europe sets up propaganda fund against China and Zimbabwe over lithium

22 hrs ago | 782 Views

Shepolopolo: Zambia's Copper Queens Conquer African Football

22 hrs ago | 206 Views

Dzibalemvula to launch debut album of traditional Ndebele music

27 Feb 2024 at 19:12hrs | 151 Views

Bosso, Dembare to clash in Independence Trophy

27 Feb 2024 at 19:11hrs | 119 Views

Police arrest 6 suspects after money transfer agency robbed

27 Feb 2024 at 19:07hrs | 1159 Views

Popular football matches for all-time

27 Feb 2024 at 15:29hrs | 217 Views

Tendai Biti given a wholly suspended prison sentence and fined US$300

27 Feb 2024 at 14:36hrs | 820 Views

CIO agent in AK47 abduction, torture of CCC MP Ngadziore seen in public

27 Feb 2024 at 12:37hrs | 3117 Views

fastjet positions Victoria Falls as regional tourism hub

27 Feb 2024 at 12:30hrs | 353 Views

Zimbabwe's health workers to embark on a devastating strike

27 Feb 2024 at 12:02hrs | 993 Views

Biti apologises for assaulting foreign investor

27 Feb 2024 at 11:57hrs | 1746 Views