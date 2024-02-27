Mutsvangwa anointed ZBC CEO suspended

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), the state broadcaster, has taken action by suspending its Chief Executive Officer, Adelaide Chikunguru, amidst allegations of financial mismanagement and poor corporate governance practices.Chikunguru's appointment, reportedly facilitated by the former Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, has come under scrutiny for its procedural irregularities.In a statement released on Wednesday, the ZBC board announced Chikunguru's suspension following heightened tensions between her and the newly-appointed board chairperson, Halliet Rushwaya, who is said to be a relative of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.The statement from the board reads, "The Board of Directors of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation has suspended the Corporation's Chief Executive Officer, Ms Adelaide Chikunguru, with immediate effect. The reasons for Ms. Chikunguru's suspension have been confidentially communicated to her but are not being disclosed publicly at this time."During Chikunguru's suspension, the corporation's finance director, Assael Machakata, will serve as the acting CEO.