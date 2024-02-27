Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

5 arrested after Zimbabwean man murdered in England

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
Five people have been arrested in Barnsley, United Kingdom, after a 26-year-old Zimbabwean man was stabbed to death on February 21.

Lazarus Makono, who worked as a health care assistant, was found with serious injuries when police were called to a house on Cooperative Street at about 1.20AM on February 21.

Five people have been arrested, including another Zimbabwean Terrance Mlotshwa, 27, of Ripley Avenue in Derby. Mlotshwa has been charged with murder.

South Yorkshire police said they were holding another 27-year-old man on suspicion of murder. A 32-year-old man and two women aged 20 and 25 were arrested and later released on bail on suspicion of assisting an offender.

In a GoFundMe appeal to raise £7,000 to repatriate his body to Zimbabwe for burial, Makono was described as a "vibrant soul, full of laughter and kindness."

"His life was cut short leaving behind a void that can never be filled by his loved ones," his family said.

Mlotshwa and Makono were friends, according to people who know both men.

Source - zimlive

Must Read

Masisi reprimands Botswana MPs over 'xenophobic' comments against Zimbabweans

50 mins ago | 87 Views

Mliswa agrees with his daughter's arrest

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Mutsvangwa anointed ZBC CEO suspended

1 hr ago | 238 Views

Knives out as battle looms between Benson Matinyarare and the milling industry

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwe athlete Moleen Majoni clinches victory at 2024 Outeniqua chair challenge

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

ARTUZ political ploy threatens the planned ZUAWU strike

4 hrs ago | 163 Views

Tensions as Chamisa and Sikhala fight over Moreblessing Ali arrangements

5 hrs ago | 1788 Views

Italian investor Fransesco' Marconati flouts mining regulations...poses threat to national security

6 hrs ago | 444 Views

Selection of gukurahundi journalists opaque and dodgy

12 hrs ago | 894 Views

Mthuli Ncube issues chilling warning over sugar tax-linked price hikes

12 hrs ago | 908 Views

Mnangagwa, police disown 'marauding' executive

12 hrs ago | 1778 Views

War vets up in arms with govt over unpaid fees

12 hrs ago | 600 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors face Nakamba blow

12 hrs ago | 626 Views

Zimbabwe teachers meet minister over poor salaries

12 hrs ago | 644 Views

Tout dies while being intimate with teenager

12 hrs ago | 2005 Views

Zimbabwe debt set to balloon

12 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mliswa's daughter up for drug possession

12 hrs ago | 685 Views

Zimbabwe treasury exposes abuse of sugar tax for profiteering

12 hrs ago | 147 Views

Insuza accident kills four, leaves 13 injured

12 hrs ago | 757 Views

Zimbabwe govt scraps Cala, introduces school based projects

12 hrs ago | 699 Views

Major roads in Harare closed for rehabilitation

12 hrs ago | 261 Views

Biti fined US$300 for verbal assault

12 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe millers to import 1,1 million tonnes of maize

12 hrs ago | 155 Views

Water levels in Zimbabwe dams decline

12 hrs ago | 151 Views

Woman up for stock theft

12 hrs ago | 392 Views

Mnangagwa's upper middle-income economy is not achievable!

21 hrs ago | 426 Views

Drivers under investigation after fatal pedestrian accidents

21 hrs ago | 533 Views

Tragedy Strikes in Chikangwe: Illegal fuel storage claims 3 lives in devastating fire

21 hrs ago | 926 Views

Man rapes stepdaughter (3)

21 hrs ago | 511 Views

Charamba bashes wife for refusing him second wife

21 hrs ago | 1948 Views

Mudzi man jailed for fondling minor

21 hrs ago | 413 Views

Juvenile cyclist robbed at Knifepoint in Inyathi

21 hrs ago | 315 Views

PHOTOS: ZANU PF activists steal Econet fuel

21 hrs ago | 674 Views

EXPOSED: America-Europe sets up propaganda fund against China and Zimbabwe over lithium

22 hrs ago | 765 Views

Shepolopolo: Zambia's Copper Queens Conquer African Football

22 hrs ago | 202 Views

Dzibalemvula to launch debut album of traditional Ndebele music

23 hrs ago | 150 Views

Bosso, Dembare to clash in Independence Trophy

23 hrs ago | 119 Views

Police arrest 6 suspects after money transfer agency robbed

23 hrs ago | 1142 Views

Popular football matches for all-time

27 Feb 2024 at 15:29hrs | 216 Views

Tendai Biti given a wholly suspended prison sentence and fined US$300

27 Feb 2024 at 14:36hrs | 817 Views

CIO agent in AK47 abduction, torture of CCC MP Ngadziore seen in public

27 Feb 2024 at 12:37hrs | 3103 Views

fastjet positions Victoria Falls as regional tourism hub

27 Feb 2024 at 12:30hrs | 351 Views

Zimbabwe's health workers to embark on a devastating strike

27 Feb 2024 at 12:02hrs | 990 Views

Biti apologises for assaulting foreign investor

27 Feb 2024 at 11:57hrs | 1743 Views

Mliswa Chanetsa arrested for possession of dangerous drugs

27 Feb 2024 at 08:26hrs | 1764 Views

American economist wants Professor Mthuli Ncube to resign

27 Feb 2024 at 04:48hrs | 2223 Views

Stadia crisis forces Zimbabwe PSL to delay 2024 season kick-off

27 Feb 2024 at 04:44hrs | 546 Views

Cholera-causing bacteria found in Harare boreholes

27 Feb 2024 at 04:43hrs | 707 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF ropes in security agents as factional wars escalate

27 Feb 2024 at 04:42hrs | 4036 Views