5 arrested after Zimbabwean man murdered in England

News / National

by Staff reporter

Five people have been arrested in Barnsley, United Kingdom, after a 26-year-old Zimbabwean man was stabbed to death on February 21.Lazarus Makono, who worked as a health care assistant, was found with serious injuries when police were called to a house on Cooperative Street at about 1.20AM on February 21.Five people have been arrested, including another Zimbabwean Terrance Mlotshwa, 27, of Ripley Avenue in Derby. Mlotshwa has been charged with murder.South Yorkshire police said they were holding another 27-year-old man on suspicion of murder. A 32-year-old man and two women aged 20 and 25 were arrested and later released on bail on suspicion of assisting an offender.In a GoFundMe appeal to raise £7,000 to repatriate his body to Zimbabwe for burial, Makono was described as a "vibrant soul, full of laughter and kindness.""His life was cut short leaving behind a void that can never be filled by his loved ones," his family said.Mlotshwa and Makono were friends, according to people who know both men.