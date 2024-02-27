Politburo meets tomorrow

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF will have its first Politburo meeting of the year tomorrow, the party's Secretary for Information and Publicity, Christopher Mutsvangwa, has said.In a statement, Mutsvangwa said: "Zanu-PF Secretary General Cde Obert Mpofu advises all members that there is a Politburo meeting tomorrow 29th February 2024 at 10:00 hrs at the party headquarters," said Mutsvangwa.All members should be seated by 09:45 hrs sharp.Meanwhile, the War Veterans National Executive Committee meeting has been postponed from the 29th of February to a later date yet to be advised.