News / National

Politburo meets tomorrow

by Staff reporter
15 secs ago | Views
ZANU-PF will have its first Politburo meeting of the year tomorrow, the party's Secretary for Information and Publicity, Christopher Mutsvangwa, has said.

In a statement, Mutsvangwa said: "Zanu-PF Secretary General Cde Obert Mpofu advises all members that there is a Politburo meeting tomorrow 29th February 2024 at 10:00 hrs at the party headquarters," said Mutsvangwa.

All members should be seated by 09:45 hrs sharp.

Meanwhile, the War Veterans National Executive Committee meeting has been postponed from the 29th of February to a later date yet to be advised.


Source - The Chronicle

