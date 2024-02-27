Latest News Editor's Choice


Man commits suicide after stabbing ex-wife five times

by Staff reporter
A 40-YEAR-OLD man allegedly hanged himself from a roof truss in a school house in Chiwundura area in Gweru after stabbing his ex-wife five times with a kitchen knife following an argument on Sunday.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

"Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms receiving a sudden death case in which a 40- year -old man hanged himself after a heated fight with his ex-wife.

"The incident occurred at Gambiza Secondary School under Chief Chiwundura on February 25 at about 11AM," he said.

Insp Mahoko said on Saturday at about 9PM, Anderson Mureverwi arrived at Gambiza Secondary School where his ex-wife Faith Solomon stays with their two- year- old daughter.

"It is alleged that Mureverwi wanted to check on the minor who was not feeling well and put up for the night," he said.

Insp Mahoko said the next morning, at about 7AM, Solomon allegedly asked Mureverwi when he was going to depart.

"This did not go down well with Mureverwi and a misunderstanding arose. Mureverwi picked a kitchen knife and stabbed Solomon four times on the back and once on the left arm. Solomon ran away leaving Mureverwi in the room," he said.

Insp Mahoko said Bernard Chitando (53) of Masvori Village under Chief Gambiza who is a member of the police constabulary heard about the incident and went to the scene and found Mureverwi hanging from a roof truss in the room.

"We urge members of the public to engage third parties when misunderstandings arise and always solve disputes in a peaceful way," he said.

Source - The Chronicle

