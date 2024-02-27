Woman's body found floating in sewer pond

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Gokwe South District are investigating a suspected murder case after a body of a woman was found floating in a sewer pond.The body was discovered by a villager who was herding cattle, on 9 January 2024 around 6PM.Police are appealing for identification of the body."The body has not been identified and no one came to claim it. We thus appeal for the public to help us," said Midlands Police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mohoko"Those with a missing female relative of approximately 18 to 21 years of age may approach Zimbabwe Republic Police, Gokwe, for assistance. Detective Constable Madhongo of Criminal Investigations Department Gokwe is the investigating officer," he said.