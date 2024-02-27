Zimbabwe Defense Forces embark on nationwide recruitment campaign

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Defense Forces (ZDF) has launched a comprehensive recruitment drive to bolster its ranks within the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) and the Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ).The ZNA is seeking general duty soldiers from 27 February to 15 March, targeting candidates aged 18 to 22, who are physically fit, medically cleared, single, and possess at least 5 ‘O' level passes with grade C or better.Concurrently, the AFZ is on a mission to enlist individuals across a range of roles, including trainee pilots, air traffic controllers, finance officers, nurses, radiographers, aircraft technicians, members for a traditional dance troop, administrative clerks, equipment clerks, firefighters, and regimental infantry.This recruitment is scheduled from 12 March to 28 March across various provinces and districts.Candidates for the dance troop are expected to demonstrate proficiency in playing musical instruments and dancing. The ZDF is enticing applicants with a package that includes free medical and dental care for personnel and their immediate families, complimentary uniforms, transportation, accommodation, and ample leave days, in addition to a competitive salary.Reflecting on the strategic importance of the ZDF, Minister of Defense Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri stressed the Government's commitment to training officers to meet the demands of the 21st century."The thrust is to ensure that the Zimbabwe Defense Forces maintains a formidable defense capability to deal with external aggression and also contributing to international peace and stability. At the same time, the ZDF should continue to create a peaceful environment, conducive for socio-economic development in the attainment of Vision 2030," she stated last year.