Peter Ndlovu celebrates 51st birthday

by Staff reporter
Views
SOUTH Africa-based Zimbabwe football legends have hailed former Warriors captain Peter Ndlovu for the role he played and continues to play in the development of the game in the country.

Ndlovu, who made history by becoming the first black African to play in the English Premier League, was the leader of the crop that punched Zimbabwe's maiden ticket to the African Cup of Nations in 2004.

He is now based in South Africa where he is the team manager for continental giants Mamelodi Sundowns.

Ndlovu celebrated his 51st birthday on Sunday with Zimbabwean entity Zororo-Phumulani, where he is a brand ambassador, throwing a huge party for the legendary Highlanders forward.

The party was attended by Ndlovu's fellow legends Kaitano Tembo, Edelbert Dinha, Innocent Chikoya, Mpumelelo Dzowa, and Tapuwa Kapini among others.

However, the former Sheffield United and Coventry star failed to attend the event due to an ailment but he sent a representative in former Hwange and Motor Action player Fortune "Fokoza" Ncube.

Tembo, who deputised Ndlovu in the AFCON finals in Tunisia two decades ago, said the 1990 Soccer Star of the Year deserves to be celebrated for the role he has played in the development of football in Zimbabwe.

"I had an opportunity to play with him and against him. I was Peter Ndlovu's second-in-command in 2004 when we qualified for the AFCON held in Tunisia.

"He was an inspiration and continues to be such a huge inspiration for generations," said Tembo.

"His leadership qualities were second to none. We continue to have a sound relationship well after our playing days. That shows you what kind of a person Peter Ndlovu is.

"His, humility strikes me. You know you look at him and he is a down-to-earth person. He is not arrogant for someone who achieved so much playing the game.

"He still comes to your level whenever you meet and for me, that is everything. I am honoured to be here celebrating his birthday."

Through Ncube, Ndlovu said he was humbled by the gesture.

"Zororo-Phumulani have always made sure that they always look after their people in their clients-first approach. This includes sponsoring individuals, groups, and even the national teams that have benefited from their generosity.

"In this instance, they haven't only honoured me but have used this platform to launch a computer distribution pro-gram for Zimbabwe students based here. These computers will aid the students in simplifying their school work."

Zororo-Phumulani chief marketing officer Tendai Mangoti said Ndlovu is an inspiration to many.

"When a decision to make Peter Ndlovu our brand ambassador was raised some years back; it was never difficult for all to endorse it.

"We all know who he is and how much he represents to our country in terms of inspiration. He is the ultimate warrior who kids look up to. And on his 51st birthday, we, as Zororo-Phumulani, decided to throw a party for him.

"We also made sure the legends of the game based in South Africa attended the party. We had a good time celebrating our own."

Source - The Herald

