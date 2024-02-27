Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teen fatally strikes cousin-sister with axe

by Peter Matuka
48 mins ago | Views
Lusulu - Police in Matabeleland North Province are tracking down a juvenile suspect who allegedly axed and killed his cousin-sister in a gruesome manner on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect Romeo Mupindi (16) allegedly axed and killed his 17-year-old cousin, Prosperity Mutizwa whilst in her deep sleep and beheaded her, before removing some flesh from her body and pulling her to the edge of the maize field where he dumped her.

Matabeleland North Province Police Spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the report of a gruesome murder.

The whereabouts of Mupindi are currently unknown. He resides at Clever Mupindi's homestead, Siamputeni 44 village, Chishizya, Chief Sinamagonde, Binga.

Claims are that on February 26, at around 12pm, the informant left home to attend a local court session in the village leaving the deceased together with the suspect at home.

Soon after the informant left, her son Previous Mutizwa, (13), came back home from a grazing area where he was herding cattle and found the deceased lying on the verandah whilst the suspect was seated in one of the bedrooms watching videos on his phone.

Previous rushed back to to grazing area, leaving the two at home. Further claims allege that on the same day around 4 pm, whilst the informant was on her way back home, she got the shock of her heart when she came across a piece of human flesh in the middle of the road, placed inside a hand-drawn circle with a cross that was drawn on the ground about 200 metres away from her homestead.

She continued with the walk towards her homestead investigating everywhere until she came across a human head that she identified as that of her deceased daughter.

Upon reaching her homestead, she found her son Previous whom she asked the whereabouts of the deceased.

The boy indicated that he did not know anything about her since he had just arrived from the grazing area.

 He then told her mother that he left the suspect and her deceased sister at home when he went back to the bush.

This prompted the two to begin a search for the remains of the deceased and discovered bloodstains on a wrapping cloth where the deceased was last seen sleeping on the verandah.

The two further tracked down some footprints leading to the other remains which were dumped at the edge of the maize field.

Investigations allege that Her left leg had been cut at the knee, whilst a piece of flesh had been removed from her right thigh. The flesh from the stomach was also observed protruding.

A report was made to Lusulu Police who came to attend the scene and observed the following- a grey wrapping cloth with bloodstains at the verandah where the deceased was last seen sleeping, an extensively damaged Huawei Honor cell phone belonging to the deceased was also seen together with the back cover of an Itel phoncell phone belonging to the accused, a blood stained axe was seen on the ground about a metre away from the deceased's body, a beheaded deceased's body was lying on its back with a missed left lower limb, a piece of flesh missing on the right thigh and intestines were protruding, the left wrist had been cut but still attached to the left arm, the deceased was dressed in a green and white top and green skirt which was above stomach level and her immediate clothings were missing, deceased's head and left lower limb were on the ground near the footpath about 15 metres away from the deceased's body, a piece of flesh removed from the deceased's abdomen was also seen on the same footpath about 30 metres away from the deceased's body but the flesh from the right thigh could not be located.

The remains of the deceased were taken to Hwange Colliery Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

Source - Byo24New

Must Read

PHOTOS: Police officers die in head collision

19 mins ago | 17 Views

Peter Ndlovu celebrates 51st birthday

4 hrs ago | 205 Views

Coltart hails Bulawayo water crisis 'consensus' meeting

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zimbabwe Defense Forces embark on nationwide recruitment campaign

5 hrs ago | 171 Views

Woman's body found floating in sewer pond

5 hrs ago | 141 Views

Man commits suicide after stabbing ex-wife five times

5 hrs ago | 269 Views

Politburo meets tomorrow

5 hrs ago | 216 Views

Masisi reprimands Botswana MPs over 'xenophobic' comments against Zimbabweans

6 hrs ago | 401 Views

5 arrested after Zimbabwean man murdered in England

6 hrs ago | 613 Views

Mliswa agrees with his daughter's arrest

6 hrs ago | 513 Views

Mutsvangwa anointed ZBC CEO suspended

6 hrs ago | 675 Views

Knives out as battle looms between Benson Matinyarare and the milling industry

7 hrs ago | 286 Views

Zimbabwe athlete Moleen Majoni clinches victory at 2024 Outeniqua chair challenge

7 hrs ago | 41 Views

ARTUZ political ploy threatens the planned ZUAWU strike

8 hrs ago | 201 Views

Tensions as Chamisa and Sikhala fight over Moreblessing Ali arrangements

10 hrs ago | 2255 Views

Italian investor Fransesco' Marconati flouts mining regulations...poses threat to national security

10 hrs ago | 554 Views

Selection of gukurahundi journalists opaque and dodgy

17 hrs ago | 921 Views

Mthuli Ncube issues chilling warning over sugar tax-linked price hikes

17 hrs ago | 926 Views

Mnangagwa, police disown 'marauding' executive

17 hrs ago | 1846 Views

War vets up in arms with govt over unpaid fees

17 hrs ago | 608 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors face Nakamba blow

17 hrs ago | 641 Views

Zimbabwe teachers meet minister over poor salaries

17 hrs ago | 668 Views

Tout dies while being intimate with teenager

17 hrs ago | 2114 Views

Zimbabwe debt set to balloon

17 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mliswa's daughter up for drug possession

17 hrs ago | 697 Views

Zimbabwe treasury exposes abuse of sugar tax for profiteering

17 hrs ago | 152 Views

Insuza accident kills four, leaves 13 injured

17 hrs ago | 821 Views

Zimbabwe govt scraps Cala, introduces school based projects

17 hrs ago | 736 Views

Major roads in Harare closed for rehabilitation

17 hrs ago | 275 Views

Biti fined US$300 for verbal assault

17 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe millers to import 1,1 million tonnes of maize

17 hrs ago | 175 Views

Water levels in Zimbabwe dams decline

17 hrs ago | 157 Views

Woman up for stock theft

17 hrs ago | 455 Views

Mnangagwa's upper middle-income economy is not achievable!

27 Feb 2024 at 21:40hrs | 432 Views

Drivers under investigation after fatal pedestrian accidents

27 Feb 2024 at 21:36hrs | 547 Views

Tragedy Strikes in Chikangwe: Illegal fuel storage claims 3 lives in devastating fire

27 Feb 2024 at 21:34hrs | 1005 Views

Man rapes stepdaughter (3)

27 Feb 2024 at 21:32hrs | 521 Views

Charamba bashes wife for refusing him second wife

27 Feb 2024 at 21:25hrs | 2024 Views

Mudzi man jailed for fondling minor

27 Feb 2024 at 21:19hrs | 435 Views

Juvenile cyclist robbed at Knifepoint in Inyathi

27 Feb 2024 at 21:10hrs | 317 Views

PHOTOS: ZANU PF activists steal Econet fuel

27 Feb 2024 at 21:04hrs | 709 Views

EXPOSED: America-Europe sets up propaganda fund against China and Zimbabwe over lithium

27 Feb 2024 at 21:00hrs | 824 Views

Shepolopolo: Zambia's Copper Queens Conquer African Football

27 Feb 2024 at 20:59hrs | 211 Views

Dzibalemvula to launch debut album of traditional Ndebele music

27 Feb 2024 at 19:12hrs | 156 Views

Bosso, Dembare to clash in Independence Trophy

27 Feb 2024 at 19:11hrs | 121 Views

Police arrest 6 suspects after money transfer agency robbed

27 Feb 2024 at 19:07hrs | 1191 Views

Popular football matches for all-time

27 Feb 2024 at 15:29hrs | 218 Views

Tendai Biti given a wholly suspended prison sentence and fined US$300

27 Feb 2024 at 14:36hrs | 828 Views

CIO agent in AK47 abduction, torture of CCC MP Ngadziore seen in public

27 Feb 2024 at 12:37hrs | 3158 Views