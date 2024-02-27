Teen fatally strikes cousin-sister with axe

News / National

by Peter Matuka

Lusulu - Police in Matabeleland North Province are tracking down a juvenile suspect who allegedly axed and killed his cousin-sister in a gruesome manner on Tuesday afternoon.The suspect Romeo Mupindi (16) allegedly axed and killed his 17-year-old cousin, Prosperity Mutizwa whilst in her deep sleep and beheaded her, before removing some flesh from her body and pulling her to the edge of the maize field where he dumped her.Matabeleland North Province Police Spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the report of a gruesome murder.The whereabouts of Mupindi are currently unknown. He resides at Clever Mupindi's homestead, Siamputeni 44 village, Chishizya, Chief Sinamagonde, Binga.Claims are that on February 26, at around 12pm, the informant left home to attend a local court session in the village leaving the deceased together with the suspect at home.Soon after the informant left, her son Previous Mutizwa, (13), came back home from a grazing area where he was herding cattle and found the deceased lying on the verandah whilst the suspect was seated in one of the bedrooms watching videos on his phone.Previous rushed back to to grazing area, leaving the two at home. Further claims allege that on the same day around 4 pm, whilst the informant was on her way back home, she got the shock of her heart when she came across a piece of human flesh in the middle of the road, placed inside a hand-drawn circle with a cross that was drawn on the ground about 200 metres away from her homestead.She continued with the walk towards her homestead investigating everywhere until she came across a human head that she identified as that of her deceased daughter.Upon reaching her homestead, she found her son Previous whom she asked the whereabouts of the deceased.The boy indicated that he did not know anything about her since he had just arrived from the grazing area.He then told her mother that he left the suspect and her deceased sister at home when he went back to the bush.This prompted the two to begin a search for the remains of the deceased and discovered bloodstains on a wrapping cloth where the deceased was last seen sleeping on the verandah.The two further tracked down some footprints leading to the other remains which were dumped at the edge of the maize field.Investigations allege that Her left leg had been cut at the knee, whilst a piece of flesh had been removed from her right thigh. The flesh from the stomach was also observed protruding.A report was made to Lusulu Police who came to attend the scene and observed the following- a grey wrapping cloth with bloodstains at the verandah where the deceased was last seen sleeping, an extensively damaged Huawei Honor cell phone belonging to the deceased was also seen together with the back cover of an Itel phoncell phone belonging to the accused, a blood stained axe was seen on the ground about a metre away from the deceased's body, a beheaded deceased's body was lying on its back with a missed left lower limb, a piece of flesh missing on the right thigh and intestines were protruding, the left wrist had been cut but still attached to the left arm, the deceased was dressed in a green and white top and green skirt which was above stomach level and her immediate clothings were missing, deceased's head and left lower limb were on the ground near the footpath about 15 metres away from the deceased's body, a piece of flesh removed from the deceased's abdomen was also seen on the same footpath about 30 metres away from the deceased's body but the flesh from the right thigh could not be located.The remains of the deceased were taken to Hwange Colliery Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.