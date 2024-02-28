Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's govt makes another empty promise to rehabilitate roads in other cities, towns

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT will soon rehabilitate and construct roads in the country's major cities and towns which have been neglected by opposition-run local authorities for the past 20 years.

Despite receiving disbursements from the Zimbabwe National Road Authority and also revenue from ratepayers, most local authorities have been neglecting service delivery, and now the Government is stepping in.

Yesterday, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona and Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan Province Charles Tavengwa, among other senior Government officials, toured some roads in and around Harare that are being constructed.

In an interview, Minister Mhona said in any given economy, good infrastructure is critical and the Second Republic is determined to see to it that roads are improved.

"Today we are here, remember a month ago we were in Mapinga doing a tour of Harare-Chirundu Road, but we promised the people of Zimbabwe that it wasn't going to start from Mapinga but here from the main Post Office. This section is being done by Fossil and we are saying to the people of Zimbabwe that whenever we measure our roads they start from the Main Post Office and that's why we are here.

"And we are demonstrating to the people of Zimbabwe that when we say we have a listening President, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, what we mean is that in any given economy you need good infrastructure and the idea of the Second Republic is to run the trajectory of enhancing our infrastructure and today you have seen that we are reclaiming the roads.

"Allow me to say to the people of Zimbabwe, we are not just doing this willy-nilly to say we no longer need this road but the tonnage that is going to use this road is what has necessitated this reclamation of the tarred road," he said.

Minister Mhona said the idea of doing the tours was to demonstrate the work ethic of the Second Republic.

"And you will see us, not only in Harare but also in other provinces and I am sure next week or so we will be in Buhera. Remember His Excellency promised the people of Buhera that we are going to rehabilitate Buhera, Birchenough-Murambinda Road. And I also want to say to the people of Zimbabwe and in particular to the people of Buhera that we are descending on Buhera just for that noble cause and we are ambassadors of His Excellency Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. We need to champion and move with speed when it comes to implementation of road infrastructure," he said.

Minister Mhona said most roads fall under the purview of his ministry but local authorities, like Harare, are in charge of their own roads.

"When you talk of city roads, they are under the purview of the local authorities but for the past 20 years, we have seen that our roads were neglected in cities. And His Excellency, the listening President, said we cannot continue watching and we need to move on. Others are saying it's because of SADC (summit) but SADC will come and go, we need good infrastructure when it comes to our roads in cities.

"But we are here again saying, as we rehabilitate the Harare-Chirundu highway, we are also going to be covering over 40 roads within the greater Harare area. So we have just started here and by next week we will be opening this road to traffic to demonstrate the seriousness that we are taking this assignment as a ministry. And not only Harare, all city local authorities, we will descend on Bulawayo, Gweru, just to mention a few and we will also attend to the rural constituencies where we also come from," he said.

Speaking at the same occasion, Minister Tavengwa applauded the commitment and support exhibited by central Government to transform city roads.

"We are all here to witness the vision of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa on road infrastructure development being translated into reality by his capable administration."

Major roads in Harare have been closed for massive rehabilitation ahead of the 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit scheduled to be held in Harare in August.

At least 40 greater roads in and around the city have been lined up for the rehabilitation exercise which is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Mnangagwa's govt intimidates doctors, nurses

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

Mthuli Ncube calls for open borders in Africa

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zinara raps local authorities over roads

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Yadah revel in Khama capture

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Mutsvangwa wants to change culture of installing chiefs

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zimbabwean ministers says social media is a security threat

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Church condemns Zimbabwe heartless evictions

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Teachers meet minister over poor pay

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

EU shuts door on Zimbabwe financing

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

World Bank VP visits Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Ziyambi repeats anti-sanctions call

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Foot-and-mouth disease hits Buhera, Chikomba

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwean cardiothoracic surgeons make major medical breakthrough

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Trip Trans bus kills 2 police officers

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Chamisa ally acquitted

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Company employees linked to robbery case

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Businessman accused of abusing court system

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zinara to roll out expensive e-tolling system

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe, Botswana forge ahead with eliminating passport requirement

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

PHOTOS: Police officers die in head-on collision

8 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Teen fatally strikes cousin-sister with axe

8 hrs ago | 347 Views

Peter Ndlovu celebrates 51st birthday

12 hrs ago | 434 Views

Coltart hails Bulawayo water crisis 'consensus' meeting

12 hrs ago | 399 Views

Zimbabwe Defense Forces embark on nationwide recruitment campaign

12 hrs ago | 345 Views

Woman's body found floating in sewer pond

12 hrs ago | 296 Views

Man commits suicide after stabbing ex-wife five times

12 hrs ago | 576 Views

Politburo meets tomorrow

12 hrs ago | 365 Views

Masisi reprimands Botswana MPs over 'xenophobic' comments against Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 518 Views

5 arrested after Zimbabwean man murdered in England

13 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Mliswa agrees with his daughter's arrest

14 hrs ago | 733 Views

Mutsvangwa anointed ZBC CEO suspended

14 hrs ago | 863 Views

Knives out as battle looms between Benson Matinyarare and the milling industry

14 hrs ago | 393 Views

Zimbabwe athlete Moleen Majoni clinches victory at 2024 Outeniqua chair challenge

14 hrs ago | 50 Views

ARTUZ political ploy threatens the planned ZUAWU strike

16 hrs ago | 219 Views

Tensions as Chamisa and Sikhala fight over Moreblessing Ali arrangements

17 hrs ago | 2655 Views

Italian investor Fransesco' Marconati flouts mining regulations...poses threat to national security

18 hrs ago | 640 Views

Selection of gukurahundi journalists opaque and dodgy

24 hrs ago | 940 Views

Mthuli Ncube issues chilling warning over sugar tax-linked price hikes

28 Feb 2024 at 06:31hrs | 953 Views

Mnangagwa, police disown 'marauding' executive

28 Feb 2024 at 06:29hrs | 1914 Views

War vets up in arms with govt over unpaid fees

28 Feb 2024 at 06:29hrs | 610 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors face Nakamba blow

28 Feb 2024 at 06:29hrs | 653 Views

Zimbabwe teachers meet minister over poor salaries

28 Feb 2024 at 06:28hrs | 699 Views

Tout dies while being intimate with teenager

28 Feb 2024 at 06:28hrs | 2261 Views

Zimbabwe debt set to balloon

28 Feb 2024 at 06:28hrs | 199 Views

Mliswa's daughter up for drug possession

28 Feb 2024 at 06:27hrs | 708 Views

Zimbabwe treasury exposes abuse of sugar tax for profiteering

28 Feb 2024 at 06:27hrs | 168 Views

Insuza accident kills four, leaves 13 injured

28 Feb 2024 at 06:26hrs | 919 Views

Zimbabwe govt scraps Cala, introduces school based projects

28 Feb 2024 at 06:26hrs | 766 Views

Major roads in Harare closed for rehabilitation

28 Feb 2024 at 06:25hrs | 285 Views