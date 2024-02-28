Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe, Botswana forge ahead with eliminating passport requirement

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE and Botswana are forging ahead with eliminating passport requirements for citizens travelling between the two countries with the Government already working on fine-tuning the modalities and operational framework to allow people to use identity documents to cross the border.

The agreement between President Mnangagwa and President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana, which is in line with regional and continental aspirations of facilitating the free movement of people across borders, is already being implemented in East Africa and Europe.

Within the broader East African Community, Uganda, Rwanda and Kenya allow cross-border travel without passports. Botswana and Namibia in April last year signed a similar agreement. They became the first countries in the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) to abolish the use of passports.

The Council of European Union (EU) governments recently announced that from March 31, citizens of Romania and Bulgaria, which are both EU member states, will no longer need a passport to travel by air or sea to most other EU countries as well as Norway and Switzerland.

The decision extends the EU's passport-free travel zone, called the Schengen area, to 25 of the 27 EU countries. The Schengen area also includes Norway and Switzerland, which are not part of the EU but does not include EU members Ireland and Cyprus.

In a recent media briefing after the Fourth Session of the Zimbabwe-Botswana Bi-National Commission Summit in Botswana, Presidents Mnangagwa and Masisi reaffirmed their commitment to facilitating seamless movement of people and goods across shared borders to boost economic activity and strengthen regional integration.

It is envisaged that once passport requirements have been removed, travellers would only require their respective national identity documents to travel between the two countries.

This initiative aligns with broader efforts within the Southern African Development Community and the African Union (AU) to promote the free movement of people on the continent.

In an interview yesterday, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said everything is in place to do away with the passport requirements with the Government now finalising the modalities.

"The President and his counterpart spoke and agreed on the issue and we are forging ahead as planned. We are ready to implement what both Heads of State agreed on, based on their good relationship," he said.

"This will be an extraordinary thing and we are excited as a country to be part of this phenomenon."

President Mnangagwa recently said the history of both countries showed that there was no need for the use of passports to move from one country to another.

He said passport requirements were vestiges of a fraught colonial past that was no longer fit for purpose in a fast-integrating region.

President Masisi said the scrapping of passport requirements between the countries will forge great partnerships between the two nations, while also attracting investment opportunities.

In a video shared on various social media platforms, the Botswana leader told Parliamentarians in that country that people from both countries, especially those living on the peripheries of the borders have relatives on opposite sides of the border and needed to attend family gatherings without having to undergo the tedious exercise of going through the border.

"So, when such relatives want to visit their kin, given the expensive fee of the passport, let alone the prices of food, why deny them entry using an ID? Because they have to attend family events like weddings, parties, and funerals, why do you say they should be denied entry at the border posts using their IDs?" he asked.

President Masisi said he will be implementing the AU and Sadc instruments, which he is a signatory to in respect to easier migration.

"I don't condone your segregation attitude. When we did that with Namibia you didn't object, but now because it is Zimbabwe you are looking down upon them, segregating them, adopting xenophobic tendencies," he said.

"You hate people, but I want to assure you, dare you even, if we were to check your phone contacts many of you have illegal Zimbabweans' phone numbers because you are using them for all kinds of duties. I want to make sure there is legitimate entry."

President Masisi added: "We will make sure to collect their full data at the border posts to create databases. We are trying to make them law-abiding. It's good neighbourliness."

Botswana and Namibia removed passport requirements for their citizens early last year, making the two the first countries in Southern Africa to implement such a system.

Zimbabwe and Botswana have enjoyed cordial bilateral ties since pre-independence times, which have been amplified under the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Pedzai Sakupwanya scoffs at insanity rumours

3 mins ago | 1 Views

'Tendai Biti should take a break from politics'

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Mliswa's daughter denied bail, to remain in custody until trial begins

13 mins ago | 9 Views

Mnangagwa's govt intimidates doctors, nurses

2 hrs ago | 405 Views

Mthuli Ncube calls for open borders in Africa

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zinara raps local authorities over roads

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Yadah revel in Khama capture

2 hrs ago | 291 Views

Mutsvangwa wants to change culture of installing chiefs

2 hrs ago | 479 Views

Zimbabwean ministers says social media is a security threat

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Church condemns Zimbabwe heartless evictions

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Teachers meet minister over poor pay

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

EU shuts door on Zimbabwe financing

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

World Bank VP visits Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Ziyambi repeats anti-sanctions call

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Foot-and-mouth disease hits Buhera, Chikomba

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwean cardiothoracic surgeons make major medical breakthrough

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Trip Trans bus kills 2 police officers

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Chamisa ally acquitted

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Company employees linked to robbery case

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Businessman accused of abusing court system

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zinara to roll out expensive e-tolling system

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa's govt makes another empty promise to rehabilitate roads in other cities, towns

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

PHOTOS: Police officers die in head-on collision

8 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Teen fatally strikes cousin-sister with axe

9 hrs ago | 364 Views

Peter Ndlovu celebrates 51st birthday

12 hrs ago | 449 Views

Coltart hails Bulawayo water crisis 'consensus' meeting

12 hrs ago | 419 Views

Zimbabwe Defense Forces embark on nationwide recruitment campaign

12 hrs ago | 362 Views

Woman's body found floating in sewer pond

12 hrs ago | 307 Views

Man commits suicide after stabbing ex-wife five times

12 hrs ago | 593 Views

Politburo meets tomorrow

12 hrs ago | 373 Views

Masisi reprimands Botswana MPs over 'xenophobic' comments against Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 535 Views

5 arrested after Zimbabwean man murdered in England

13 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Mliswa agrees with his daughter's arrest

14 hrs ago | 744 Views

Mutsvangwa anointed ZBC CEO suspended

14 hrs ago | 890 Views

Knives out as battle looms between Benson Matinyarare and the milling industry

15 hrs ago | 413 Views

Zimbabwe athlete Moleen Majoni clinches victory at 2024 Outeniqua chair challenge

15 hrs ago | 52 Views

ARTUZ political ploy threatens the planned ZUAWU strike

16 hrs ago | 221 Views

Tensions as Chamisa and Sikhala fight over Moreblessing Ali arrangements

18 hrs ago | 2691 Views

Italian investor Fransesco' Marconati flouts mining regulations...poses threat to national security

18 hrs ago | 656 Views

Selection of gukurahundi journalists opaque and dodgy

28 Feb 2024 at 06:44hrs | 943 Views

Mthuli Ncube issues chilling warning over sugar tax-linked price hikes

28 Feb 2024 at 06:31hrs | 962 Views

Mnangagwa, police disown 'marauding' executive

28 Feb 2024 at 06:29hrs | 1927 Views

War vets up in arms with govt over unpaid fees

28 Feb 2024 at 06:29hrs | 610 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors face Nakamba blow

28 Feb 2024 at 06:29hrs | 653 Views

Zimbabwe teachers meet minister over poor salaries

28 Feb 2024 at 06:28hrs | 700 Views

Tout dies while being intimate with teenager

28 Feb 2024 at 06:28hrs | 2277 Views

Zimbabwe debt set to balloon

28 Feb 2024 at 06:28hrs | 199 Views

Mliswa's daughter up for drug possession

28 Feb 2024 at 06:27hrs | 712 Views

Zimbabwe treasury exposes abuse of sugar tax for profiteering

28 Feb 2024 at 06:27hrs | 178 Views