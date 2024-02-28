Businessman accused of abusing court system

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Harare businessman James Landon has been accused of abusing the criminal justice system after he filed a theft of trust property report against a consultant whom he gave a motor vehicle for services rendered after failing to pay consultation fees.The consultant, Ronald Nyandoro, appeared in court Wednesday accused of theft of trust property after Landon reported him to police.Landon alleges the vehicle, a Toyota Landcruiser AET 3438, was supposed to be returned to him after some time.But Nyandoro through his lawyer Admire Rubaya denied the allegations that he was entrusted with the alleged motor vehicle for temporary use.Instead, Nyandoro told the court that there was no trust agreement as alleged by Landon.He added that he got the car as payment for services rendered at a time when Landon was locked in a dispute with another businessman Adam Woodington which resulted in the complainant being arrested.He further told the court that he became the owner of the motor vehicle last year after the complainant gave him a duplicate copy of the car's registration book.During cross-examination by Rubaya, Landon admitted that he did not pay Rubaya for the services offered, saying he thought Nyandoro was just helping as a friend."The accused person further asserts that these are malicious, frivolous, and vexatious allegations being peddled by the complainant who is abusing the criminal justice system about a matter whose alleged facts do not disclose an offence recognised at law," Rubaya told the court.Landon also admitted that there was no evidence to prove that the vehicle he gave to Nyandoro was supposed to be returned at some point.Magistrate Apolonia Marutya postponed the trial to March 13 for continuation.