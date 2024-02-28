Company employees linked to robbery case

News / National

by Staff reporter

THREE employees at Quest Financial Services have been implicated in a robbery that occurred at the firm's Belgravia branch in Harare on Saturday.The three allegedly teamed up with six others, stormed the premises, and stole US$720 676, ZAR 10 500, EURO 120, a 7.65 mm CZ Vzor pistol, and three laptops.In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said detectives from CID Homicide on Tuesday received information that linked one Brighton Chikukwa to the offence. The detectives immediately tracked Chikukwa to Mbare where upon arrest, he implicated his accomplices Zacharia Charuwanda alias Zero, Trymore Chimbambo, Maxwell Kadzembe, Silence Matambo, Washington Mangwanda, Liberty Mukanganise, Tafadzwa Richard Marondera and Luke Zinyengere."Investigations by the detectives established that Brighton Chikukwa received US$40 000 cash as part of his share from the loot. The detectives recovered US$ 25 000 cash and a Ford Ranger D4D vehicle, registration number AGC 6541, which the suspect had bought for US$ 14 300."Silence Matambo and Washington Mangwanda were later arrested in Mbare after being lured by Brighton Chikukwa."The detectives recovered US$22 000 cash which was allegedly given to Silence Matambo and Washington Mangwanda as part of their share of the loot. It was established that Washington Mangwanda was given US$25 000 as part of his share which he used to buy a Toyota Aqua vehicle for US$ 5 300. Washington Mangwanda further gave his mother US$ 10 000 and US$ 5 000 to his wife for personal use," Nyathi said.Mukanganise was arrested at Boka Tobacco Auction Floors in Waterfalls where it emerged that he had received US$23 000 as his share of the loot.Upon arrest, Mukanganise led the detectives to the recovery of US$ 20 560, a car radio, a sub-woofer, seat covers valued at US$55, 4 x size 15 vehicle tyres valued at US$240, car shields valued at US$35, and mag wheels valued at US$400.Marondera and Zinyengere were arrested in Glen View and led the detectives to the recovery of US$ 50 600.The detectives recovered a Mark X vehicle, registration number AFR 7059, which Zinyengere had bought for US$11 00, an iPhone 14 Pro Max bought for US$ 1 300, and an iPhone 15 Pro Max bought for US$1 500."The Zimbabwe Republic Police applauds the public for supplying positive information which has assisted the police to account for armed robbery suspects throughout the country. The police reiterate that company executives must ensure that information on institutions' financial transactions, security, and movements is not shared with every employee. It is now clear that most high-profile robbery cases have an element of inside information," Nyathi said.