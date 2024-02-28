Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean cardiothoracic surgeons make major medical breakthrough

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Three Zimbabwean cardiothoracic surgeons on Tuesday teamed up with a colleague from Spain and successfully carried out an extensive uniportal video assisted thoracic surgery (VATS), the first of its kind in the country.

The surgery which benefited three patients - two at Parirenyatwa Hospital and one at the Avenues Clinic - was carried out by a team made up of Professor Diego Gonzales Rivas from Spain and three local surgeons, namely Dr Kudzai Kanyepi, Dr Simukai Machawira and Dr Wilfred Mutewere.

VATS is a minimally invasive surgical technique where incisions are made in the chest through one of which a thoracoscope, which is a long thin tube with a camera and light at the end, is inserted, allowing the surgeon to view the thoracic cavity inside the chest on a video screen.

Normally at least two other incisions are made through which the surgeon inserts surgical instruments to carry out the operation, guided by what can be seen on the video screen.

What makes Tuesday's operations unique is the extent of the surgery and the fact that there was only a single small incision of about three to five centimetres made, Dr Kanyepi, the country's only woman cardiothoracic surgeon, explained.

In one case a whole lung was removed through a single small incision. In another a malignant tumour behind the sternum known as a thymoma was removed.

The operation at the Avenues Clinic was on a 40-year-old mother of three boys to remove the lower lobe of one of her lungs where there was a cancerous growth.

The operations were carried out at the end of a two-day International Uniportal VATS Masterclass programme conducted by the University of Zimbabwe. Doctors participating in the programme came from several countries, including Morocco, Libya, Uganda, Somalia, Kenya, Botswana and South Africa.

Apart from the surgical team carrying out the operations, other foreign and local doctors in attendance participated in the training programme.

Dr Kanyepi said all three patients were up and walking around the day after their operation.

The patients were operated on free of charge. One of the major sponsors of the programme was Cimas Health Group, which provided US$3 000 for the exercise.

Cimas Health Group's chief medical officer, Dr Nyasha Masuka, said Cimas was particularly pleased to sponsor the programme.

 "We are particularly proud of the fact that one of the beneficiaries of this sponsorship, Dr Kanyepi, should have not only become the nation's first female cardiothoracic surgeon but played a major role in arranging and carrying out these historic operations," he said.

Dr Kanyepi said there are plans to make the programme an annual event where surgeons from across the continent are trained to carry out live surgery

Source - newsday

Must Read

Mnangagwa's govt intimidates doctors, nurses

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Mthuli Ncube calls for open borders in Africa

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zinara raps local authorities over roads

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Yadah revel in Khama capture

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Mutsvangwa wants to change culture of installing chiefs

2 hrs ago | 385 Views

Zimbabwean ministers says social media is a security threat

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Church condemns Zimbabwe heartless evictions

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Teachers meet minister over poor pay

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

EU shuts door on Zimbabwe financing

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

World Bank VP visits Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Ziyambi repeats anti-sanctions call

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Foot-and-mouth disease hits Buhera, Chikomba

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Trip Trans bus kills 2 police officers

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Chamisa ally acquitted

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Company employees linked to robbery case

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Businessman accused of abusing court system

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zinara to roll out expensive e-tolling system

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe, Botswana forge ahead with eliminating passport requirement

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa's govt makes another empty promise to rehabilitate roads in other cities, towns

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

PHOTOS: Police officers die in head-on collision

8 hrs ago | 1458 Views

Teen fatally strikes cousin-sister with axe

8 hrs ago | 351 Views

Peter Ndlovu celebrates 51st birthday

12 hrs ago | 441 Views

Coltart hails Bulawayo water crisis 'consensus' meeting

12 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zimbabwe Defense Forces embark on nationwide recruitment campaign

12 hrs ago | 350 Views

Woman's body found floating in sewer pond

12 hrs ago | 300 Views

Man commits suicide after stabbing ex-wife five times

12 hrs ago | 578 Views

Politburo meets tomorrow

12 hrs ago | 367 Views

Masisi reprimands Botswana MPs over 'xenophobic' comments against Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 525 Views

5 arrested after Zimbabwean man murdered in England

13 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Mliswa agrees with his daughter's arrest

14 hrs ago | 737 Views

Mutsvangwa anointed ZBC CEO suspended

14 hrs ago | 869 Views

Knives out as battle looms between Benson Matinyarare and the milling industry

14 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zimbabwe athlete Moleen Majoni clinches victory at 2024 Outeniqua chair challenge

15 hrs ago | 50 Views

ARTUZ political ploy threatens the planned ZUAWU strike

16 hrs ago | 219 Views

Tensions as Chamisa and Sikhala fight over Moreblessing Ali arrangements

17 hrs ago | 2664 Views

Italian investor Fransesco' Marconati flouts mining regulations...poses threat to national security

18 hrs ago | 644 Views

Selection of gukurahundi journalists opaque and dodgy

28 Feb 2024 at 06:44hrs | 940 Views

Mthuli Ncube issues chilling warning over sugar tax-linked price hikes

28 Feb 2024 at 06:31hrs | 954 Views

Mnangagwa, police disown 'marauding' executive

28 Feb 2024 at 06:29hrs | 1919 Views

War vets up in arms with govt over unpaid fees

28 Feb 2024 at 06:29hrs | 610 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors face Nakamba blow

28 Feb 2024 at 06:29hrs | 653 Views

Zimbabwe teachers meet minister over poor salaries

28 Feb 2024 at 06:28hrs | 699 Views

Tout dies while being intimate with teenager

28 Feb 2024 at 06:28hrs | 2265 Views

Zimbabwe debt set to balloon

28 Feb 2024 at 06:28hrs | 199 Views

Mliswa's daughter up for drug possession

28 Feb 2024 at 06:27hrs | 710 Views

Zimbabwe treasury exposes abuse of sugar tax for profiteering

28 Feb 2024 at 06:27hrs | 170 Views

Insuza accident kills four, leaves 13 injured

28 Feb 2024 at 06:26hrs | 922 Views

Zimbabwe govt scraps Cala, introduces school based projects

28 Feb 2024 at 06:26hrs | 766 Views

Major roads in Harare closed for rehabilitation

28 Feb 2024 at 06:25hrs | 286 Views