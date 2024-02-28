Foot-and-mouth disease hits Buhera, Chikomba

News / National

by Staff reporter

GOVERNMENT has prohibited the movement of livestock from Buhera district in Manicaland and Chikomba in Mashonaland East provinces following an outbreak of the foot-and-mouth disease.The Department of Veterinary Services under the Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development ministry has issued a quarantine order dated February 26 to Buhera livestock development committees and stock owners as well as traditional leaders."You are hereby notified that the land under Buhera district (all dip tanks), (where) there are at least 200 infected or suspected to be infected with the disease (foot-and-mouth), is placed in quarantine for an indefinite period," the order read."During the indefinite period, no ruminant and pigs may be moved or allowed to stray into or from the mentioned land."To mitigate or stop the spread of the disease, the following must be carried out: report immediately any suspicion of sick animal to District Department of Veterinary Services (DVS), produce all cattle for vaccination and or inspection when called by DVS, sensitise and educate other stock owners and report at earliest any illegal movement of cattle, sheep, goats and pigs to the police or DVS."The ministry also issued another quarantine order to the Chikomba Veterinary Department after a number of cases were recorded in Nharira, Chambara, Lancashire and Wazvaremhaka animal health management centres (AHMCs).""Since all the above-mentioned AHMCs are communal areas, the likelihood of the disease spreading to other areas is quite high," the order read."Therefore, the above-mentioned AHMCs are placed under quarantine for an indefinite period. During the indefinite period, no ruminant and pigs may be moved or allowed to stray into or out of the above-mentioned land."