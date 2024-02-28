Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ziyambi repeats anti-sanctions call

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi says sanctions must be removed for Zimbabweans to enjoy rights enshrined in the Constitution.

He said this during the high level segment of the 55th Session of Human Rights Council held in Geneva, Switzerland on Monday.

"Despite positive strides towards economic development and empowerment of its people by my government, the illegal unilateral coercive measures imposed by some Western countries continue to hinder the government's inclusive policies and programmes to ensure the full enjoyment of human rights and broader implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals," Ziyambi said.

"In calling for their immediate and unconditional removal, my government strongly asserts that the unwarranted unilateral coercive measures violate the sovereignty of States and constitute direct interference in the internal affairs of my country."

Ziyambi said sanctions, imposed in 2001 by the United States over human rights abuses, must be unconditionally lifted.

In May 2023, a local anti-sanctions lobby group filed an application at the High Court seeking reparations from the United States for sanctions it imposed on Zimbabwe more than two decades ago.

The US reviews the sanctions annually.

Early this month, the European Union extended sanctions on Zimbabwe Defence Industries by a year.

"My delegation reaffirms Zimbabwe's commitment to the advancement, promotion and protection of the human rights of its people and fulfilment of its international obligations, in line with the global human rights agenda," Ziyambi said, adding that the country was committed to the reform agenda.

"These legislative endeavours underscore our unwavering commitment to advancing human rights, promoting social justice and strengthening democratic institutions within Zimbabwe."

Source - newsday

Must Read

Mnangagwa's govt intimidates doctors, nurses

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Mthuli Ncube calls for open borders in Africa

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zinara raps local authorities over roads

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Yadah revel in Khama capture

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Mutsvangwa wants to change culture of installing chiefs

2 hrs ago | 385 Views

Zimbabwean ministers says social media is a security threat

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Church condemns Zimbabwe heartless evictions

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Teachers meet minister over poor pay

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

EU shuts door on Zimbabwe financing

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

World Bank VP visits Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Foot-and-mouth disease hits Buhera, Chikomba

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwean cardiothoracic surgeons make major medical breakthrough

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Trip Trans bus kills 2 police officers

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Chamisa ally acquitted

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Company employees linked to robbery case

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Businessman accused of abusing court system

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zinara to roll out expensive e-tolling system

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe, Botswana forge ahead with eliminating passport requirement

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa's govt makes another empty promise to rehabilitate roads in other cities, towns

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

PHOTOS: Police officers die in head-on collision

8 hrs ago | 1458 Views

Teen fatally strikes cousin-sister with axe

8 hrs ago | 351 Views

Peter Ndlovu celebrates 51st birthday

12 hrs ago | 441 Views

Coltart hails Bulawayo water crisis 'consensus' meeting

12 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zimbabwe Defense Forces embark on nationwide recruitment campaign

12 hrs ago | 350 Views

Woman's body found floating in sewer pond

12 hrs ago | 300 Views

Man commits suicide after stabbing ex-wife five times

12 hrs ago | 578 Views

Politburo meets tomorrow

12 hrs ago | 367 Views

Masisi reprimands Botswana MPs over 'xenophobic' comments against Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 525 Views

5 arrested after Zimbabwean man murdered in England

13 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Mliswa agrees with his daughter's arrest

14 hrs ago | 737 Views

Mutsvangwa anointed ZBC CEO suspended

14 hrs ago | 869 Views

Knives out as battle looms between Benson Matinyarare and the milling industry

14 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zimbabwe athlete Moleen Majoni clinches victory at 2024 Outeniqua chair challenge

15 hrs ago | 50 Views

ARTUZ political ploy threatens the planned ZUAWU strike

16 hrs ago | 219 Views

Tensions as Chamisa and Sikhala fight over Moreblessing Ali arrangements

17 hrs ago | 2664 Views

Italian investor Fransesco' Marconati flouts mining regulations...poses threat to national security

18 hrs ago | 644 Views

Selection of gukurahundi journalists opaque and dodgy

28 Feb 2024 at 06:44hrs | 940 Views

Mthuli Ncube issues chilling warning over sugar tax-linked price hikes

28 Feb 2024 at 06:31hrs | 954 Views

Mnangagwa, police disown 'marauding' executive

28 Feb 2024 at 06:29hrs | 1919 Views

War vets up in arms with govt over unpaid fees

28 Feb 2024 at 06:29hrs | 610 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors face Nakamba blow

28 Feb 2024 at 06:29hrs | 653 Views

Zimbabwe teachers meet minister over poor salaries

28 Feb 2024 at 06:28hrs | 699 Views

Tout dies while being intimate with teenager

28 Feb 2024 at 06:28hrs | 2265 Views

Zimbabwe debt set to balloon

28 Feb 2024 at 06:28hrs | 199 Views

Mliswa's daughter up for drug possession

28 Feb 2024 at 06:27hrs | 710 Views

Zimbabwe treasury exposes abuse of sugar tax for profiteering

28 Feb 2024 at 06:27hrs | 170 Views

Insuza accident kills four, leaves 13 injured

28 Feb 2024 at 06:26hrs | 922 Views

Zimbabwe govt scraps Cala, introduces school based projects

28 Feb 2024 at 06:26hrs | 766 Views

Major roads in Harare closed for rehabilitation

28 Feb 2024 at 06:25hrs | 285 Views