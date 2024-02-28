Ziyambi repeats anti-sanctions call

News / National

by Staff reporter

Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi says sanctions must be removed for Zimbabweans to enjoy rights enshrined in the Constitution.He said this during the high level segment of the 55th Session of Human Rights Council held in Geneva, Switzerland on Monday."Despite positive strides towards economic development and empowerment of its people by my government, the illegal unilateral coercive measures imposed by some Western countries continue to hinder the government's inclusive policies and programmes to ensure the full enjoyment of human rights and broader implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals," Ziyambi said."In calling for their immediate and unconditional removal, my government strongly asserts that the unwarranted unilateral coercive measures violate the sovereignty of States and constitute direct interference in the internal affairs of my country."Ziyambi said sanctions, imposed in 2001 by the United States over human rights abuses, must be unconditionally lifted.In May 2023, a local anti-sanctions lobby group filed an application at the High Court seeking reparations from the United States for sanctions it imposed on Zimbabwe more than two decades ago.The US reviews the sanctions annually.Early this month, the European Union extended sanctions on Zimbabwe Defence Industries by a year."My delegation reaffirms Zimbabwe's commitment to the advancement, promotion and protection of the human rights of its people and fulfilment of its international obligations, in line with the global human rights agenda," Ziyambi said, adding that the country was committed to the reform agenda."These legislative endeavours underscore our unwavering commitment to advancing human rights, promoting social justice and strengthening democratic institutions within Zimbabwe."