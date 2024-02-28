Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

EU shuts door on Zimbabwe financing

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
EUROPEAN Union (EU) ambassador to Zimbabwe, Jobst von Kirchmann, says the bloc will not lend to the southern African country owing to arrears even if sanctions are lifted.

The EU ambassador said the country had significant debt arrears with international banks that needed to be cleared before lending could be resumed.

The EU official made the remarks yesterday in Victoria Falls at the 2024 International Renewable Energy Conference Expo.

The expo is organised by Alpha Media Holdings (AMH), publishers of the daily newspaper NewsDay, and two weeklies, Zimbabwe Independent and The Standard. AMH also runs Heart & Soul TV.

AMH is holding the event with support from the Energy and Power Development ministry.

"The country has borrowed money and didn't pay it back, so for financial institutions, the country has defaulted, it's very simple. Until the arrears are cleared. So, a sovereign guarantee from someone who has defaulted doesn't work with the bank and it also has nothing to do with sanctions, please," Kirchmann said.

"If all sanctions in the world, from the US [United States] and wherever, are lifted, Zimbabwe would still have arrears and still not get any sovereign lending.

"The EU doesn't have sanctions. It has only instructed European countries to instruct their own companies not to deliver any arms to Zimbabwe.

"That's the only thing. We do not have any sanctions. It has nothing to do with borrowing. These are two totally different things."

Early this month, the EU extended sanctions on the Zimbabwe Defence Industries by a year.

The West imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe at the turn of the millennium over human right's abuses and misgovernance as well as electoral fraud.

Kirchmann said the EU appreciated efforts by the government to clear its arrears with international financiers.

"I am a big defender of public private partnerships, but right now, public private partnerships mean governmental involvement," he said.

"You go to an international financing institution and they tell you that you have a defaulter as a partner, and we are not financing."

He added: "So, while I agree that it is an ideal model and a good thing to have, right now, as far as international financing, it's a concern and is not a good model. It should be a private sector model right now."

According to the EU, Zimbabwe's external debt position now stands at US$18,7 billion.

This comes at a time when the country needs at least US$2 billion for energy infrastructural projects, which also includes funding for renewable energy.

In total, the country requires US$40 billion for capital projects.

AMH group chief executive officer Kenias Mafukidze said harnessing the abundant renewable energy, in particular, from resources in the Sadc region, accorded the country the opportunity to transform its energy systems.

"Renewable energy is not just about generating electricity; it is about driving economic growth, creating jobs, improving energy access and mitigating climate change. By harnessing the abundant renewable energy resources in the Sadc region, we have the opportunity to transform our energy systems, enhance energy security and promote sustainable development that benefits all our citizens," he said.

"Throughout the next few days, I encourage each and every one of you to actively engage, exchange ideas and collaborate with your peers.

"Let us seize this opportunity to learn from each other, inspire one another, and catalyse the transition towards a more sustainable energy future.

"I know that over the last five years, this conference has sparked close to US$1 billion in investment into the sector."

Source - newsday

Must Read

Mnangagwa's govt intimidates doctors, nurses

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Mthuli Ncube calls for open borders in Africa

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zinara raps local authorities over roads

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Yadah revel in Khama capture

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Mutsvangwa wants to change culture of installing chiefs

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

Zimbabwean ministers says social media is a security threat

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Church condemns Zimbabwe heartless evictions

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Teachers meet minister over poor pay

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

World Bank VP visits Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Ziyambi repeats anti-sanctions call

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Foot-and-mouth disease hits Buhera, Chikomba

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwean cardiothoracic surgeons make major medical breakthrough

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Trip Trans bus kills 2 police officers

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Chamisa ally acquitted

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Company employees linked to robbery case

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Businessman accused of abusing court system

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zinara to roll out expensive e-tolling system

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe, Botswana forge ahead with eliminating passport requirement

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa's govt makes another empty promise to rehabilitate roads in other cities, towns

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

PHOTOS: Police officers die in head-on collision

8 hrs ago | 1458 Views

Teen fatally strikes cousin-sister with axe

8 hrs ago | 351 Views

Peter Ndlovu celebrates 51st birthday

12 hrs ago | 440 Views

Coltart hails Bulawayo water crisis 'consensus' meeting

12 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zimbabwe Defense Forces embark on nationwide recruitment campaign

12 hrs ago | 350 Views

Woman's body found floating in sewer pond

12 hrs ago | 299 Views

Man commits suicide after stabbing ex-wife five times

12 hrs ago | 578 Views

Politburo meets tomorrow

12 hrs ago | 367 Views

Masisi reprimands Botswana MPs over 'xenophobic' comments against Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 524 Views

5 arrested after Zimbabwean man murdered in England

13 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Mliswa agrees with his daughter's arrest

14 hrs ago | 737 Views

Mutsvangwa anointed ZBC CEO suspended

14 hrs ago | 869 Views

Knives out as battle looms between Benson Matinyarare and the milling industry

14 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zimbabwe athlete Moleen Majoni clinches victory at 2024 Outeniqua chair challenge

15 hrs ago | 50 Views

ARTUZ political ploy threatens the planned ZUAWU strike

16 hrs ago | 219 Views

Tensions as Chamisa and Sikhala fight over Moreblessing Ali arrangements

17 hrs ago | 2663 Views

Italian investor Fransesco' Marconati flouts mining regulations...poses threat to national security

18 hrs ago | 644 Views

Selection of gukurahundi journalists opaque and dodgy

28 Feb 2024 at 06:44hrs | 940 Views

Mthuli Ncube issues chilling warning over sugar tax-linked price hikes

28 Feb 2024 at 06:31hrs | 954 Views

Mnangagwa, police disown 'marauding' executive

28 Feb 2024 at 06:29hrs | 1919 Views

War vets up in arms with govt over unpaid fees

28 Feb 2024 at 06:29hrs | 610 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors face Nakamba blow

28 Feb 2024 at 06:29hrs | 653 Views

Zimbabwe teachers meet minister over poor salaries

28 Feb 2024 at 06:28hrs | 699 Views

Tout dies while being intimate with teenager

28 Feb 2024 at 06:28hrs | 2265 Views

Zimbabwe debt set to balloon

28 Feb 2024 at 06:28hrs | 199 Views

Mliswa's daughter up for drug possession

28 Feb 2024 at 06:27hrs | 710 Views

Zimbabwe treasury exposes abuse of sugar tax for profiteering

28 Feb 2024 at 06:27hrs | 170 Views

Insuza accident kills four, leaves 13 injured

28 Feb 2024 at 06:26hrs | 922 Views

Zimbabwe govt scraps Cala, introduces school based projects

28 Feb 2024 at 06:26hrs | 766 Views

Major roads in Harare closed for rehabilitation

28 Feb 2024 at 06:25hrs | 285 Views