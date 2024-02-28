Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teachers meet minister over poor pay

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
UNIONS representing teachers on Monday met Primary and Secondary Education minister, Torerai Moyo, over their grievances including their demands for a US$1 200 monthly salary.

The educators are demanding United States dollar salaries to make ends meet in an economy where the local currency has been depreciating sharply, pushing up prices of basic goods and services.

Workers in the private sector are also at loggerheads with their employers as they press for better salaries especially in foreign currency.

Speaking during the meeting with the minister, Federation of Zimbabwe Educators Union of Zimbabwe (FOZEU) president, Akuneni Maphosa, said the educators were wallowing in poverty.

"Let's see the ministry lobbying and promoting so that its employees are taken seriously, and their welfare looked after," Maphosa said.

"The economic issues have also led to a distorted salary structure where senior grades now find themselves being remunerated comparatively lower than their juniors."

"The currency instability and low salaries are a pain in the neck. This has led to situations where teachers' wages are not enough to meet their basic needs, leading to a decline in morale and professional satisfaction." Maphosa said morale among educators had hit rock bottom.

"The case in point is the inspectorate rate. This has affected morale and lowered professional purpose for such officers," he said.

"The ongoing job evaluation exercise in the civil service, while welcome, is shrouded and has fallen short of extensive consultation likely to affect its credibility."

FOZEU secretary-general, Obert Masaraure, insisted that the government should fully fund basic education as prescribed under Section 75 of the Constitution.

Masaraure also cited the Education Act which states that "every child shall be entitled to compulsory basic State-funded education."

"The amendment reinforces that this State-funded education is not optional but is compulsory. It makes it an offence for any parent to keep a child away from school. The offence can attract a jail term of up to 2 years," he said.

Masaraure said the Basic Education Assistance Module (Beam) programme was failing its beneficiaries who include orphans.

"The doubling of Beam beneficiaries in 2023 has created a lot of challenges for financing of school activities. This is because of the late disbursement of Beam funds to schools by the government," Masaraure said.

Moyo acknowledged challenges in the education sector.

"When I talk about the welfare of teachers, I am also discussing my welfare because I am a fellow teacher," he said.

"I acknowledge that in the past, Beam payments have typically taken a year or two to be completed. After discussing with the Finance minister, we have collectively decided to ensure that this year, Beam disbursements are made promptly."

Source - newsday

Must Read

Mnangagwa's govt intimidates doctors, nurses

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Mthuli Ncube calls for open borders in Africa

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zinara raps local authorities over roads

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Yadah revel in Khama capture

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Mutsvangwa wants to change culture of installing chiefs

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

Zimbabwean ministers says social media is a security threat

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Church condemns Zimbabwe heartless evictions

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

EU shuts door on Zimbabwe financing

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

World Bank VP visits Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Ziyambi repeats anti-sanctions call

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Foot-and-mouth disease hits Buhera, Chikomba

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwean cardiothoracic surgeons make major medical breakthrough

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Trip Trans bus kills 2 police officers

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Chamisa ally acquitted

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Company employees linked to robbery case

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Businessman accused of abusing court system

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zinara to roll out expensive e-tolling system

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe, Botswana forge ahead with eliminating passport requirement

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa's govt makes another empty promise to rehabilitate roads in other cities, towns

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

PHOTOS: Police officers die in head-on collision

8 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Teen fatally strikes cousin-sister with axe

8 hrs ago | 351 Views

Peter Ndlovu celebrates 51st birthday

12 hrs ago | 440 Views

Coltart hails Bulawayo water crisis 'consensus' meeting

12 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zimbabwe Defense Forces embark on nationwide recruitment campaign

12 hrs ago | 350 Views

Woman's body found floating in sewer pond

12 hrs ago | 299 Views

Man commits suicide after stabbing ex-wife five times

12 hrs ago | 578 Views

Politburo meets tomorrow

12 hrs ago | 367 Views

Masisi reprimands Botswana MPs over 'xenophobic' comments against Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 524 Views

5 arrested after Zimbabwean man murdered in England

13 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Mliswa agrees with his daughter's arrest

14 hrs ago | 737 Views

Mutsvangwa anointed ZBC CEO suspended

14 hrs ago | 869 Views

Knives out as battle looms between Benson Matinyarare and the milling industry

14 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zimbabwe athlete Moleen Majoni clinches victory at 2024 Outeniqua chair challenge

15 hrs ago | 50 Views

ARTUZ political ploy threatens the planned ZUAWU strike

16 hrs ago | 219 Views

Tensions as Chamisa and Sikhala fight over Moreblessing Ali arrangements

17 hrs ago | 2662 Views

Italian investor Fransesco' Marconati flouts mining regulations...poses threat to national security

18 hrs ago | 644 Views

Selection of gukurahundi journalists opaque and dodgy

28 Feb 2024 at 06:44hrs | 940 Views

Mthuli Ncube issues chilling warning over sugar tax-linked price hikes

28 Feb 2024 at 06:31hrs | 954 Views

Mnangagwa, police disown 'marauding' executive

28 Feb 2024 at 06:29hrs | 1919 Views

War vets up in arms with govt over unpaid fees

28 Feb 2024 at 06:29hrs | 610 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors face Nakamba blow

28 Feb 2024 at 06:29hrs | 653 Views

Zimbabwe teachers meet minister over poor salaries

28 Feb 2024 at 06:28hrs | 699 Views

Tout dies while being intimate with teenager

28 Feb 2024 at 06:28hrs | 2265 Views

Zimbabwe debt set to balloon

28 Feb 2024 at 06:28hrs | 199 Views

Mliswa's daughter up for drug possession

28 Feb 2024 at 06:27hrs | 710 Views

Zimbabwe treasury exposes abuse of sugar tax for profiteering

28 Feb 2024 at 06:27hrs | 170 Views

Insuza accident kills four, leaves 13 injured

28 Feb 2024 at 06:26hrs | 922 Views

Zimbabwe govt scraps Cala, introduces school based projects

28 Feb 2024 at 06:26hrs | 766 Views

Major roads in Harare closed for rehabilitation

28 Feb 2024 at 06:25hrs | 285 Views